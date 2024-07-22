Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder Holds an Off-Camera Press Briefing

MAJOR GENERAL PAT RYDER: Hey. Good morning, everybody. I hope you had a good weekend, a slow news weekend. So just a few things here and then I'll get right to your questions. So over the weekend, you saw us issue a readout highlighting that Secretary Austin spoke with the Israeli Minister of Defense on Saturday about Israel in response to the Houthi attack that occurred on July 19th in Tel Aviv, that killed an Israeli civilian and wounded others.
During their discussion, Secretary Austin acknowledged Israel's action-followed months of Houthi the attacks against the State of Israel and reaffirmed the ironclad commitment of the United States to Israel's security and right to self-defense. I know several of you have asked whether there was any US involvement. I can confirm that there was no US involvement or coordination with the strikes. And as I've said to others, I would refer you to the Israelis for any questions about their operations.
Separately, today, the Pentagon is hosting the 2024 US Iraq Joint Security Cooperation Dialogue. That will occur today and tomorrow. The JSCD builds upon the work of the higher military commission and discussions held during Iraqi Prime Minister Sudanese April 2024 visit to Washington, during which President Biden and the Prime Minister affirmed they would review factors to determine when and how the mission of the global coalition in Iraq would end and transition in an orderly manner to enduring bilateral security partnerships in accordance with Iraq's constitution and the US Iraq Strategic Framework Agreement.
Our convening of this dialogue this week reflects both nation's commitment to strengthen the bilateral security relationship based on the work of the HMC over the past several months, and in recognition of the upcoming 10 year anniversary of the global coalition's military mission in Iraq. The US delegation will include participants from the US Central Command, the Joint Staff, State Department, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency and the National Security Council. And the Iraqi delegation will include participants from Iraq's Ministry of Defense and armed forces, counterterrorism service, and the Kurdish Peshmerga. And we'll have much more to provide following the conclusion of the JSCD discussions.
And finally, Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Arctic and Global Resilience, Iris Ferguson, will hold an on camera press briefing in the Pentagon press briefing room this afternoon to announce the 2024 Department of Defense Arctic strategy. I would encourage you to attend or listen in as they discuss this very important region of the world and the department's strategy as we move forward. And with that, happy to take your questions. Lolita?
Q: Good morning.
GEN. RYDER: Good morning.
Q: Two things. One, can you tell us when the secretary last spoke to the president and was he on the call, or was it told to him, his decision to not run again? And then I have a JLOTS one.
GEN. RYDER: OK. So as you know, the president and the secretary engage regularly. The secretary was notified briefly after the announcement. The White House notified cabinet officials, and so the secretary was not notified in advance. But as I mentioned, they engage regularly, so we'll keep you posted.
Q: And just on the JLOTS, do you know if all of the aid has now moved from Cyprus? Is that wrapped up yet? Do you have a sense?
GEN. RYDER: I don't have an answer to that, so I'll have to get back to you on that.
Q: Can someone just give us sort of a final assessment if all the aid that's gotten to Ashdod?
GEN. RYDER: Yeah. So I'll be briefing tomorrow, so I'll provide an update at the briefing tomorrow afternoon on that.
Q: So I mean, you mentioned no involvement. Were you notified in advance of the strike by the Israelis?
GEN. RYDER: So Secretary Austin spoke with Minister Gallant twice yesterday. So we were given a brief advance notice, and I'll just leave it at that.
Q: And then what about any deconfliction? Was there any deconfliction, given you have aircraft in the area as well?
GEN. RYDER: Again, I mean, this was purely an Israeli operation. As a matter of course, we're operating throughout every part of the world. We're going to make sure that that we're taking appropriate measures, but again, I don't have--there was no US involvement is the bottom line. Sir?
Q: Do you expect any kind of announcement, press briefing following the dialogue with the Iraqis going forward, whether it's going to continue to be a coalition or bilateral agreement between the US and Iraq?
GEN. RYDER: Yeah, thanks, Jeff. So we'll have a readout from the dialogue this week. Don't want to get ahead of that process, other than to say, we'll keep you updated regarding any significant developments as appropriate, so much more to follow.
Q: And I apologize for--I mean, what I'm getting at is you expect an announcement about either the [inaudible] coalition is going to continue, or the US and Iraq have decided to pursue a bilateral relationship?
GEN. RYDER: Yeah. Again, I don't want to get ahead of the outcomes of the dialogue. And so once that's concluded, we'll provide a readout in terms of what they discussed. But again, I just don't want to get ahead of where we're at as it relates to the coalition going forward, and I'll just leave it there.
Q: How long does that meeting last? Is it just today or is it--
GEN. RYDER: Today and tomorrow?
Q: OK. Thank you.
GEN. RYDER: Yeah. Natasha?
Q: Just on the Iraq thing, so what is the difference between the higher military commission and the joint cooperation security dialogue? And are we kind of at the--what stage of the process are we in right now? Are we at the end of the process in terms of determining how the US is going to move forward there or more in the middle? Where are we at with that?
GEN. RYDER: Yeah. So the higher military commission was established at the previous joint security cooperation dialogue, as an opportunity to bilaterally discuss a few things. One, the state of ISIS, operational capabilities, and then the capacity and the capability of Iraqi security forces to address the ISIS threat. So this is really a continuation or continuing the discussions in the HMC this week. So they'll take information and recommendations from the HMC and be reviewing those this week, with an eye towards, again, looking toward the future of the coalition, but then also the bilateral security cooperation between the US and Iraq. So again, we'll have much more going forward, but this is another step in that process, and in further bolstering our relationship.
Q: And in terms of the timeline. If you're looking at a timeline here, what stage are we in roughly, of the decision being made?
GEN. RYDER: Well, again, I can't get ahead of any decisions. I don't have anything to preview in terms of conclusions going forward, other than to say at the conclusion of the discussions this week, we'll have a readout to provide. But again, I'm just not going to get ahead of any announcements or try to put a timeline on anything. Yeah?
Q: Thank you. On a different topic. The Philippines agreed with China on the deal over the Philippines resupply missions in the Second Thomas Shoal. Do you have any comments on this? And do you expect this deal will ease the tension in [inaudible]?
GEN. RYDER: Yeah. I didn't see those reports. Again, that's really something for the Philippines to talk about, in terms of its perspective on those agreements. Obviously, from a US standpoint, our focus is on ensuring that countries like the Philippines have their sovereignty respected, and that they're able to operate wherever international law allows, to include within their own exclusive economic zones. And so again, we'll continue to keep an eye on that, we'll continue to support the Philippines going forward, but they need to be the ones to talk about any agreements that they might have with the PRC. Yeah?
Q: So to clarify, you said the secretary wasn't notified till after the announcement. I think you said none of the cabinet secretaries were, so was it your understanding that all the cabinet secretaries were told after [inaudible]?
GEN. RYDER: No. What I said was that the White House conducted a call with cabinet officials after the announcement, shortly after the announcement, of which the secretary was notified. So I'd refer you to the White House for any other questions on that piece. Yeah. Sir?
Q: Last week, the Russian vice def. minister of North Korea met Kim Jong Un, so what do you think about this visit? And how do you react this kind of growing military cooperation between Russia and North Korea?
GEN. RYDER: Yeah. I mean, I don't have a reaction to his visit to North Korea, other than to say we continue to keep an eye on this relationship. It's certainly concerning, given the fact that North Korea is essentially enabling the perpetuation of Russia's illegal occupation of Ukraine through material support and moral support. And again, we'll continue to keep a close eye on it.
Q: OK. One more. The South Korean military region loudspeaker broadcasting to North Korea [inaudible] North Korea [inaudible], do you have any comment on that?
GEN. RYDER: Again, I'd refer you to South Korea to talk about their operations. And again, we're going to continue to support South Korea and its efforts to protect its sovereignty and its borders. But again, I'd refer you to them for any questions. Quiet group this morning. Must have been a long weekend. Yep?
Q: I just have a quick one. You said Austin spoke with Gallant twice yesterday. Did you mean Saturday?
GEN. RYDER: I said--yeah. I meant Saturday. Today is Sunday, right?
Q: No. I just want to make sure.
GEN. RYDER: Yeah. Right. Anything else?
Q: Just a very quick follow up to Natasha. Is there another HMC meeting expected down the road? Does that continue on a parallel track, or does that all now just fall under the joint security cooperation?
GEN. RYDER: As I understand it, the HMC meetings can continue. This is, of course, a scheduled event this year in terms of the 2024 Joint Security Cooperation Dialogue, but HMC conversations can also continue. Yeah. OK. Last question. Yes, sir.
Q: Yes, from the back. Has Secretary Austin spoken with Vice President Harris since yesterday's announcement?
GEN. RYDER: He has not.
Q: Is he anticipating, is she planning some kind of [inaudible]?
GEN. RYDER: Well, I mean, the fact is that the vice president regularly participates in the National Security Council meetings. She regularly participates in the principal committee meetings, actively engaged in national security discussions. And so Secretary Austin obviously is part of those discussions and regularly engages with the vice president as well. So I'm sure they'll be talking in the very near future, but he has not spoken to her since yesterday.
Q: And the call that you referenced from the White House [inaudible], that was an audio call or that was--
GEN. RYDER: Yeah. I have to refer you to the White House. I just don't know. OK. All right. Thanks very much everybody.