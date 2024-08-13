Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder Holds a Press Conference

DEFENSE DEPARTMENT PRESS SECRETARY AIR FORCE MAJ. GEN. PAT RYDER: All right. Well, good afternoon, everyone. Just have a few items at the top and then I'll get right to your questions. First, on a topic that I know all of you are following closely, the Department of Defense continues to closely monitor the situation in the Middle East. As you've heard Secretary Austin say, the U.S. remains intensely focused on de-escalating tensions in the region while also remaining focused on securing a ceasefire as part of a hostage deal to bring all of the hostages home and to end the war in Gaza.
Now, during a phone call on Sunday to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, the secretary reiterated the United States's commitment to take every possible step to defend Israel and noted the strengthening of U.S. military force posture and capabilities throughout the Middle East in light of escalating regional tensions.
Reinforcing this commitment, Secretary Austin ordered the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, equipped with F-35C fighters, to accelerate its transit to the Central Command area of responsibility, adding to the capabilities already provided by the USS Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group. Additionally, the secretary ordered the USS Georgia guided missile submarine to the Central Command region.
These U.S. military force posture adjustments are designed to improve U.S. force protection, to increase our support for the defense of Israel, and to ensure the United States is prepared to respond to a wide variety of contingencies. During their call, Secretary Austin and Minister Gallant also discussed Israel's operations in Gaza and the importance of mitigating civilian harm, progress toward securing a ceasefire and the release of hostages held in Gaza, and our efforts to deter aggression by Iran, Lebanese Hezbollah, and other Iran-aligned groups across the region.
Switching gears, Secretary Austin hosted Brunei's Minister of Defense, Pehin Halbi, here at the Pentagon earlier today. They discussed the defense partnership between our two nations and celebrated the finalization of key agreements to enhance logistics and security assistance. Both leaders emphasized their commitment to strengthening U.S.-Brunei ties and to supporting their shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific. A readout of the meeting will be posted to Defense.gov later today.
And finally, the department announced yesterday the launch of the DOD Housing Feedback System, an initiative designed to enhance transparency and accountability in DOD privatized military housing. The system opens an additional high visibility communication channel for active duty service members and their authorized dependents living in privatized military housing to submit public feedback related to the condition of their current housing unit and to receive a response from their privatized landlord.
The system is intended to augment, not replace, existing processes for submitting maintenance work order requests. Privatized military housing residents should continue to submit work order requests through their community's property manager or other regular channels to receive corrective action for maintenance issues.
The Department of Defense has a moral obligation to ensure that the spaces where our service members and their families live are healthy, functional, and resilient. This new feedback system is a critical step to ensuring transparent and timely responses to occupants' concerns, and aligns with Secretary Austin's priority to take care of our people.
Q: Thank you, Pat. Can you give us a quick update on the injuries in Syria? There weren't a lot of details initially. I was sort of hoping you had a bit more detail on numbers and extent of the injuries. And then I have a couple little -- on your Middle East update.
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: Sure. As you know, as we highlighted earlier, there were ongoing medical evaluations after that attack. Following the attack, out of an abundance of caution, eight service members were transported to a separate location for further assessment and evaluation. All eight received treatment for TBI and smoke inhalation. Three of those service members have returned to duty while the others remain under observation. But according to CENTCOM, none of the injuries are life threatening.
Q: Okay. And then just on your Middle East update, can you tell us if the F/A-18s have returned to the carrier now that the F-22s are in place? And do you -- does the secretary intend to keep two carriers -- I know this has been asked, I didn't know if maybe you had a more firm answer on that, keep two carriers in the region for any extended period of time.
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: Yeah, I don't have any specific updates that I'm able to share right now, Lita, in terms of locations of the F-18s. As you know, they -- they are in theater, obviously, as part of the Theodore Roosevelt strike group. Certainly, we'll keep you updated on that.
In terms of the Abe coming into the AOR, I'm just not going to be able to get into timelines in terms of potential overlap. You know, again, as we've highlighted, the secretary has ordered that carrier to accelerate to get to the CENTCOM AOR, and it will add to the capabilities that we have in the region.
Q: Sorry. I think there's just a little bit of confusion on the word accelerate also. I mean, it goes at a certain speed. Is he cutting out a port call or is he asking it to somehow go faster?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: It's going to move, you know, with all haste to get to the AOR, again, to provide this additional capability and capacity.
Q: Thank you, General Ryder. Appreciate that. Under what circumstances would U.S. forces launch an attack on Iran?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: So, look, our focus is on de-escalating the situation. We have put these additional capabilities into the region to enable us, as I highlighted, to protect our forces, but also to support the defense of Israel should it be attacked.
I'm not going to speculate or get into hypotheticals on when and if Iran launches an attack or one of their proxies launches an attack. Their public comments have been very clear so we need to take those seriously. But our focus is on de-escalating tensions, working on enabling that ceasefire, and getting these hostages returned home.
Q: But isn't it important in this critical time in history that you send a very clear signal to Iran that, if they attack, launch a major attack on Israel and/or its proxies, the U.S. military will attack Iran? Don't you need to send a clear signal about what Iran, if they do it, if they cross it, you will attack them?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: I think we are sending an extremely clear signal, which is that we are going to support the defense of Israel, as evidenced by the capabilities that, one, we already retain in the region, and two, the additional capabilities that we're flowing into the CENTCOM and EUCOM AOR.
Q: Real quick on Lincoln, the secretary has ordered Lincoln to the Middle East twice now in the past and over ten days. The first time was two days after the Hamas leader was killed outside -- in Tehran. The second time was on Sunday, a you mentioned. If the -- where was the sense of urgency for Lincoln to get to the Middle East? Lincoln was just doing an exercise with the Italian Navy on Friday. If it was so urgent for Lincoln to get to the Middle East, why did you need the second set of orders?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: Well, Lucas, as a formal -- former naval officer yourself, you understand the complexities and intricacies associated with managements of large fleets around the world. And the bottom line is, again, as evidenced by the capabilities that we are surging into the region, we will have a variety of capacity and capability to respond to various contingencies.
Again, the focus is on de-escalating the situation, protecting our forces, and supporting the defense of Israel.
Q: If you do this launch, this major attack, the U.S. military will strike back? Why can't you just clearly say that?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: I think we've been very clear that we're going to support the defense of Israel. And I'm not going to speculate about potential future attacks by Iran. Idris?
Q: Just a request first. I think Task and Purpose had an interview with General Vowell, AOR commander, if it would be possible to get him in the briefing room, or maybe General Kurilla to sort of talk about the force posture adjustments, I think that'd be great to get.
Q: Just on the Lincoln, though, was a written order given to the crew of the Lincoln regarding the latest ordering or accelerating?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: Look, I'm not going to get into the specifics of how the Department of Defense transmits orders to its units. The bottom line is the secretary has ordered the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group to accelerate its deployment to the CENTCOM AOR. And I'm just going to leave it at that.
Q: I guess -- I think what we're confused about is what does that mean? Because if you say -- if you give an order saying going somewhere, presumably they're going as fast as they can. And what it sounds like is maybe this was more public messaging than an actual legitimate military order.
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: It's a legitimate military order, and it's accelerating on its mission to get to the CENTCOM AOR. And again, I'm not going to get into the in-between of when the initial order was given and what they may or may not have been doing in between then, other than to say, again, I think you need to take a step back and look at what we're attempting to do here, which is de-escalate tensions in the region, ensure that our commanders that are in the region have the capabilities and capacity to respond to a variety of threats.
Q: Can you actually say it is now going to arrive in CENTCOM earlier than it was previously?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: I'm not going to get into the specifics of the deployment timelines.
Q: You see the confusion it's causing, right?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: It's not confusing to me. It's accelerating.
Q: Thank you, General. Would it be a fair assessment to say that Israel cannot defend itself on its own and that's why they need the U.S. military support in the region against Iran and its proxies?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: Well, the U.S. and Israel have shared a longstanding security relationship, and we've been very clear. Even before October 7, on the U.S. support for Israel, supporting its qualitative military edge, but also post-October 7 have been very, very clear in terms of our ironclad support for the defense of Israel. And so, as you saw on April 13, when Iran conducted its unprecedented attack, the United States, true to its word, supported the defense of Israel.
Q: Just one more. So, is this a just-in-case situation, or is this military support indispensable? Because you've got the F-35s, F-22s, F-18s, 16s ,15s, the warships, the air defense systems, the troops, everything, like the whole nine yards. Is this just in case or indispensable?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: Well, again, I'd go back to what I said at the top. And I think it's important not to look at the individual parts. But look at what it is that we're trying to do here, which is deter a wider regional conflict, prevent a regional war in a very tense Middle East with Iran threatening to retaliate and to use potentially overwhelming force. And we again have been very clear in our commitment to aid in the defense of Israel.
No one wants to see escalation. No one wants to see a wider regional conflict. So, hopefully we don't find ourselves in a situation of having to employ those capabilities. But if we need to in the defense of Israel, we will. And so, just leave it there. Charlie?
Q: Yes, whatever term we want to use in terms of accelerating, it's still going to take a while, 7 to 10 days. I know you don’t want to talk about timelines, but perhaps more urgently and something that's already in the neighborhood is the submarine. The fact that it was announced, what does it bring to this fight?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: It's a nuclear-powered guided missile submarine, provides again additional capabilities to the commanders, the U.S. commanders in the region in terms of not only supporting the defense of Israel but also protecting our forces. And again, the message here is deterring potential aggression.
It's not unprecedented that we will highlight the movement of submarines. But again, it's important to look at this in the context of the broader US military force posture in the region, which is to help protect our forces, support the defense of Israel and, again, deter aggression and aim to de-escalate the situation.
Q: Capable of carrying as many as 175 Tomahawk cruise missiles?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: Look, the United States military is the most powerful in the world. We have these capabilities. And again, I'm not going to belabor the point, but the goal here is to deescalate the situation and ensure that we can support the defense of Israel should we need to do that. Janne?
Q: Thank you, general. Two questions. On the establishment of the strategic command, does the Pentagon support the completion of the establishment of the South Korean military strategic command? And I have another. And can we expect the establishment of a U.S. / ROK Integrated Strategic Command?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: Well, certainly that's a decision for the Republic of Korea to make to determine whether or not they stand up a strategic command. As it relates to that new organization, as I understand it, it will primarily interact with U.S. Forces Korea, which is how the U.S. military interacts with the Republic of Korea. But as you know, we are close allies and we will continue to work together very closely when it comes to the defense of the peninsula and broader regional security and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific.
Q: One more. North Korea attended Russia's Advanced Weapons Exhibition and Iran and China also are participating in this exhibition. What are your concerns about the expansion of arms cooperation between North Korea and Russia and the cooperation between Iran and China with Russia?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: Well, look, I'm not going to comment on the weapons expo per se, but we again closely monitor these relationships and do have concerns, particularly as it relates to Russia as it seeks to procure arms and munitions from these countries to support its war against Ukraine. So, it's something that we're going to continue to keep a close eye on. Yes, sir.
Q: Thank you. General. Two questions on Syria. There were reports about a drone attack on the Iranian backed groups in Syria, which a war monitor reported that five members of this pro-Iranian militia killed in there also this Sunday. Were the U.S. engaged in this?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: I don't have anything on that.
Q: On the same issue, I'm sure you're following the conflicts between Syrian Democratic Forces and the Iranian backed groups in Syria. So, what's the Pentagon position on this? What's your comment on that? And does the U.S. support give any support to the Syrian Democratic Forces in their fight against the Iranian backed groups in Syria?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: Look, the U.S. forces that are in Syria and our focus in Syria is on the enduring defeat of ISIS and that will continue to remain our focus. As you know, the SDF have been good partners in that fight, essential partners in that fight, and that continues to be the basis for our relationship and our cooperation with the SDF.
Q: Their fight with the Iranian backed groups in Syria, they derailed their focus on the ISIS mission. So, do you concern when the Syrian regime forces and also the Iranian backed forces are fighting with your partners this will affect your mission in Syria?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: Well, look, I mean, Syria, given the fact that much of it is essentially considered an ungoverned space for many years now, which is what has enabled groups like ISIS to foment, continues to be a challenge. But the U.S. presence in Syria and our focus in Syria is on the enduring defeat of ISIS. And so, that will continue to remain our focus. Let me go back to Joe.
Q: Thank you, General Ryder. When you say we're moving assets to the region to defend Israel, could you explain to us the -- using the term defend Israel? Is it -- does it mean like the mission or the U.S. role in the region would be intercepting the incoming missiles or maybe taking offensive actions? Could you emphasize on that?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: Yeah, look, it hasn't changed since Hamas's attack on October 7 in terms of the role that the United States has played in supporting the defense of Israel. We are not looking -- the United States is not looking to engage in offensive operations and, again, potentially spark a wider regional conflict.
Our focus is on de-escalating tensions and that's been a focus ever since Hamas brutally killed 1,200 Israeli citizens and took over 250 hostages. And so, we will continue to stay very focused on that. But as what you saw on April 13, when Iran conducted its missile and drone attack against Israel, demonstrated the types of activities that that Iran is considering. And we've been very clear that our support for the defense of Israel will be ironclad.
And so, we need to be prepared to respond to a variety of contingencies, which requires a variety of capabilities. And because the United States military possesses those types of capabilities and, more importantly, our service members are the best in the world, we will continue to stay focused on not only again protecting our forces, but supporting our commitment to help in the defense of Israel.
Q: Quick follow up. Does the Pentagon believe that the deterrence is working in the region?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: So far, Joe, what I would tell you is that the -- it's our assessment that the conflict between Israel and Hamas has been contained to Gaza. Certainly, that's not to say that there are not incredible tensions in the region and that the situation right now in the Middle East is very serious, which is why we're taking it so seriously. Which is why Secretary Austin has ordered additional capabilities into the region. Thank you. Joe?
Q: Thanks. Yesterday the White House said that an attack -- an Iranian attack or retaliation could come within days or this week, and then -- so one, do you share this assessment? Then two, when asked if Iran, or some of its proxies including Hezbollah and Lebanon, have moved any of their assets or put certain rockets, missiles, drones into position or have they moved those into position to attack? We were referred to the Pentagon, so have you guys seen any movement?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: Yeah, on your second question, I'm just not going to get into intelligence on what we may be seeing. On your first question, is an attack possible this week, that's certainly possible. The bottom line is I'm not going to speculate or try to guess when they might attack, other than to say we need to take it seriously and we are doing that. And so, we will be prepared and are prepared.
Q: Second, on the attacks on U.S. troops, we've seen several in the last few weeks, but in two separate attacks, troops have been injured or wounded. We have not seen a U.S. response. Is that -- is part of the reasoning for that because of the tense situation in the Middle East that you've mentioned during this briefing, or is the -- has the U.S. decided not to respond to these?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: Yeah. Look, I'll repeat what Secretary Austin said during his press briefing last week, which is that we won't tolerate attacks against our forces and will take all necessary steps to protect our forces. But in terms of a response, as always, we will respond in a time and manner of our choosing. And I'll just leave it at that.
Q: And then just is it -- I mean, are you -- is the situation -- the current situation, is that being taken into account by the department?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: Look, I'm not going to have anything to provide beyond what I just said.
Q: Thanks, Pat. Is USS Georgia in CENTCOM now?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: It is not.
Q: Okay. And then on the attacks in Syria on Rumalyn Landing Zone, who was responsible for those attacks?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: So, we assess that it was conducted by Iranian backed militia, but we're still digging into specifics of that. So, thank you.
Q: Thanks Pat. The Abraham Lincoln is headed to CENTCOM from the Pacific. The Theodore Roosevelt was previously in the Indo-Pacific. The flare up in the Middle East has now gone on in some form for most of the year. Is the DOD appropriately postured for tensions in the Pacific and the Middle East over the long term? Thank you.
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: Yeah. Thanks, Chris. You know, the bottom line is yes. The thing about the U.S. military, as you're seeing this week, is that we have the ability to surge forces and capabilities to where we need them, when we need them. The Indo-Pacific Command continues to be our priority theater, and that is indicative of the number of forces that we have that are located within the region. And so, again, we're going to move forces where we need them when we need them. But I can tell you and, you know, be rest assured that the Indo-Pacific has a significant number of U.S. forces to support our commitments toward that end. Thank you.
Q: A similar question, but focus on the Middle East. With the fact that the TR is going to take at least probably around two weeks to get to the Middle East, does the United States feel confident with the amount of resources that they have in the Middle East if Iran were to attack before TR gets there?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: Do you mean the Abraham?
Q: Sorry. Yes, Abraham.
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: I mean, again, we already maintain a significant amount of capabilities within the U.S. Central Command and European Command regions. And so, these additive capabilities will just make that more robust.
Q: Why isn't the USS Georgia in CENTCOM yet? It was in the Med, so it's certainly within range to have gotten to CENTCOM already.
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: I'm not going to get into the specifics its location and timelines. Again, it is been ordered to the Central Command area of responsibility.
Q: Thank you so much, General. I have a question on Afghanistan. In two days from now, it's going to be the third anniversary of the U.S. complete withdrawal from Afghanistan and the fall of previous government. General, what is the assessment of Pentagon after three years over Afghanistan? Is the ISIS-K and also the Taliban, or some faction of the Taliban like Haqqanis, are a threat to the national security of the United States or not?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: So, just to make sure I clarify, you're asking about the terrorist threat emanating from Afghanistan?
Q: [Off mic] Afghanistan.
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: Well, you know, it's definitely something that we continue to keep a close eye on. You have various terrorist groups which operate in and around Afghanistan, to include ISIS-K. And so, we maintain a variety of capabilities, to include over-the-horizon capabilities should we need to do that. But I think most importantly is we'll continue to work with our partners in the region when it comes to addressing terrorism through our mutual counterterrorism efforts.
Q: On Iran, a question. So, the Israeli officials said that they will attack inside Iran if Iran does any -- retaliate in any form and way. So, does the United States support that, that Israel will attack inside Iran, if Iran does anything?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: Well, look, again, I don't want to get into hypotheticals at this stage. Right now, our focus is on de-escalating tensions in the region. So --
Q: Any progress on de-escalating?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: There hasn't been a conflict yet, so we'll stay after it.
Q: Thank you, sir. The counterterrorism chief of United Nations said that Europe is facing a big threat from ISIS-K. He also mentioned that the same group was involved in terrorizing the Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna last week. All these terrorists are based in Afghanistan. Is it a concern? Because they're also involved in the attacks on Pakistani security forces. What countermeasures are being taken to prevent the expansion of this terror group?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: Yeah. Well, I mean, as evidenced by the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, it does remain a threat. And you've seen the United States work very closely with many nations around the world to address ISIS, whether it's in Europe, Asia and also, as you know, you've seen in Iraq and Syria. And there's also manifestations of ISIS in the African continent. So, we'll continue to work with our partners and allies around the world to address the ISIS threat wherever we see it.
Q: The Pakistani security forces arrested a senior Al-Qaeda leader recently moved from Afghanistan to Pakistan. Pakistani investigators claim that this terrorist was a close associate of its founder, Osama bin laden. Is it a concern that Al-Qaeda is also gaining strength in Afghanistan?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: Al-Qaeda, you know, as you know, has been greatly diminished over the years but is not gone. And so, again, similarly to Isis-K and other groups that present a potential security threat to the United States and our allies and partners, we'll continue to stay very focused on addressing that threat.
Q: Hi, Pat. It seems Iran and Hezbollah, if they are going to, you know, stage a retaliation, they obviously haven't done so yet. Wondering if you can attribute that to anything. I mean, does the department have any reason to believe that this is a part of their retaliation or that, you know, the plus-ups of assets, U.S. assets in the region, may be causing some second thoughts there? Thanks.
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: Yeah. Thanks, Jared. I mean, that's really a question for Iran to answer. I can tell you again what our focus is and on what we're doing, and it's working very hard with our partners in the interagency and our regional partners to deescalate the situation and deter potential aggression.
Q: Thank you. Blast from the past here, a JLOTS question. There was some aid that was awaiting transport into the Gaza area before the JLOTS mission ended. Has -- well, maybe I'm premature in saying it's ended. Has that aid been delivered? And what is the status of the coordination cell if that is the case?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: So, what I'm tracking right now is that the Motor Vessel Cape Trinity has approximately six million pounds of aid on it currently in Cyprus awaiting movement to Ashdod. And so, that -- you know, as we've said before, that those -- that vessel or some of those vessels would participate in helping to deliver some of the final aid from Cyprus into Israel en route to Gaza. Yeah, so --
Q: So, does that mean that there is more aid still in Cyprus or --
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: No.
Q: Is -- this is it?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: No, that's --
Q: So, this is last of it.
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: My understanding is that it. Now, of course, I would commend you to talk to USAID about the broader humanitarian aid deliveries. But as I understand it, that's the remainder of the aid.
Q: And then what happens now with the U.S. coordination cell under General Franco? Is there -- does it still remain active? Will it continue to enable a more -- a different kind of maritime corridor?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: Yeah. So, my understanding is that CENTCOM will continue to support in an advisory capacity some of the best practices that were developed during the JLOTS operation, to include the Convoy Management Board, as a way to help ensure that things are being moved.
But certainly, from a -- from a DOD, U.S. military standpoint, I mean, you know, the vast majority of that has now relocated or is in the process of relocating to the States because, of course, JLOTS has stood down.
Q: Thank you.
Q: General, just a quick question on Ukraine. Can you give a lay down on what the U.S. thinking is on the offensive that the Ukrainians have launched? And do you think that's -- is that meant to be a permanent -- operation or is that a raid?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: Yeah, Jim, so on that -- I mean, that's really something for the Ukrainians to talk to. I'd refer you to them to talk about their operations. We are in contact with our Ukrainian counterparts to get additional details in terms of their objectives as it relates to their operation, but I don't have anything beyond that. Thanks. Sir?
Q: Thank you, General Pat. So, on Al Asad Airbase in Iraq, as you know, the base has been targeted multiple times by Iranian proxies since last year and resulted in like damages and harm to U.S. personnel. So, does the base have sophisticated system and capabilities to intercept the missiles and drones?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: So, as I'm sure you can appreciate, I won't go into the specifics of exactly what we have in terms of air defense or facility defense capabilities other than to say that that's something we take incredibly seriously and are constantly assessing those capabilities and ensuring that we're doing everything we can to protect our forces.
That's not to say though, and history has shown this, that our forces often operate in harm's way and do in dangerous places. And that's why they are trained; that's why we ask them to serve in uniform. And as evidenced by their performance, they do brilliant and important work every single day in defense of our nation. So, we're going to do everything we can to ensure that they have the best when it comes to force protection.
Q: One more if you don't mind. Have your diplomatic efforts to persuade or stop Iran from launching strikes had any result? I mean, did you receive any messages from Iran directly or indirectly?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: Yeah, I don't have anything to provide on that.
Q: I have a follow-up question to the question he had. You said the secretary takes every possible step. He will take every possible -- Secretary Austin will take every possible step to defend Israel. Does that include taking offensive strikes against Iran?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: Look, again, we are focused on supporting the defense of Israel, de-escalating the situation and preventing a broader conflict. I'm not going to get into hypotheticals.
Q: [Inaudible]
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: I'm not going to get into hypotheticals.
Q: [Off-mic] rule it out?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: Rule what out?
Q: Taking strikes against Iran.
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: You're saying the U.S. taking preemptive strikes?
Q: Not preemptive. If Israel is attacked in a major --
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: --So, you're getting into hypotheticals. You started it with "if" and I'm going to not get into hypotheticals. So, there you -- thanks.
Q: It's important to be clear to --
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: --Bret. I think we're being pretty clear, Lucas, we're sending significant…
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: I'm being very clear to Lucas and Iran that we are sending significant capabilities in the region to protect our forces and support the defense of Israel and respond to a wide variety of contingencies. If you look at the strategic goal here, it's to deescalate the situation and prevent a wider regional war. And that requires diplomacy, it requires military force presence, and it requires being smart about how we go about doing this.
We're not seeking conflict, we don't want conflict, but we're going to do what we need to do to support the defense of Israel and support the protection of our forces. But again, the underlying message here is we're working to de-escalate tensions. No one wants a wider war. Brad?
Q: So, on Ukraine, can you say if Russia has redeployed troops from the front lines of Eastern Ukraine to defend its borders in Kursk? And if so, is it a significant number of troops?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: Yeah, I don't have anything to provide on that from the podium here, Brad. Again, I'd refer you to the Russian MOD. It's something that we're keeping an eye on. Our focus at the end of the day when it comes to Ukraine is supporting Ukraine and its ability to defend its sovereign territory and to take back sovereign territory within Ukraine. Thanks. Time for just a couple more. I'll go to Charlie, and then I'll come to you.
Q: Thank you, general. Changing the topic entirely, we're following the story about this Defense Department contractor who was arrested with a ton of classified documents stolen from this building. Could you shed some light on that?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: I've seen the press reports on that, but I need to refer you to the Department of Justice for any questions on that.
Q: Can you tell me how serious this breach is?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: Yeah, I really just don't have anything to provide from here. I'd have to refer you to DOJ. Okay? Last question. Yes, sir?
Q: General, you mentioned several times your message that you are looking to de-escalate the tensions in the region. So, my question, what we are seeing right now with the militaries increasing and several parties, do you believe that diplomatic solution is still possible? And do you think that the parties were listening? And what's your message to them?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: Look, there is always time for diplomacy to work and that will continue to be the main effort, certainly for the United States government in terms of working to de-escalate the situation, implement a ceasefire and get the hostages home. So, as long as there's hope, and there is, we'll continue to stay focused toward that end. And then, I'm sorry, your second question?
Q: My second question is going to be another topic, please, if you wouldn't mind. There is some reports claiming that the weapon that had been used to attack El-Tabaeen school in Gaza recently was a U.S. bomb -- a U.S.-made bomb. Do you confirm that, general. And do you believe that Israel is still using the U.S. weapons according to U.S. and international law?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: Yeah, when it comes to Israeli employment of munitions, I'd have to refer you to them. I don't have any information to provide. In terms of civilian casualties, as I highlighted at the top, this is something that we continue to take very seriously. It's something that Secretary Austin has discussed with his Israeli counterpart every single time they talk, highlighting the importance and the moral imperative and the strategic imperative of ensuring that civilian safety and harm mitigation is taken into account in conducting operations.
The bottom line is, way too many civilians have died during this conflict, both Palestinians and Israelis. And so, it's incredibly important that Israel continue to conduct its operations in a way, plan its operations in a way that is taking civilian safety into account. That's not to say though that Hamas doesn't bear responsibility as well in the fact that they conduct their operations and embed their forces amongst the civilian population in places like schools, mosques, hospitals, making it incredibly difficult for Israel to conduct its operations in these areas. So, I'll leave it there. Thank you very much -- uh, yeah?
Q: Just a quick clarification on Luis’ question. That 6 million pounds that's on the -- I think the Cape Trinity, is that part of that 20 million tons that you all keep talking about or is that in addition to it?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: I believe -- the aid that was delivered previously? This would be in addition to.
Q: Okay, so this is in addition to that? Okay.
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: Correct. Thank you very much, everybody.