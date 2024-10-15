SECRETARY OF DEFENSE LLOYD AUSTIN: Well, Mr. Poulsen, it's an honor to host you at the Pentagon. And Denmark is a close and longstanding ally, and we appreciate Denmark's many contributions to our shared national security interests. We're grateful for your country's continued support of Pituffik Space Base in Greenland. It's our northernmost military installation, and it performs vital space and missile defense missions.
Now, the US and Denmark also stand united in helping Ukraine defend itself against Putin's cruel war of aggression. So, Mr. Minister, thanks for everything that you're doing to support the Ukrainian people and their military. Denmark may be a small country, but it's one of the top financial donors to Ukraine as a percentage of GDP.
Denmark has also led the way in finding innovative solutions to meet Ukraine's operational requirements. And you have stepped up as a co-leader of the Air Force capability coalition of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, alongside my country and the Netherlands. So, thanks for leading the way on providing F-16s to Ukraine and training their pilots.
Last December, the US signed a defense cooperation agreement with Denmark, and so I look forward to building on this momentum and deepening our bilateral defense partnership. Our countries both believe that our democratic values and our close defense cooperation are vital for peace, prosperity, and security in the North Atlantic. So, I appreciate Denmark's increasing role in regional defense, and I applaud Denmark's commitment to meet the pledge that all NATO members took to invest at least 2 percent of your GDP in defense this year.
Mr. Minister, thanks again for making the trip. I look forward to a great conversation. Over to you.
DENMARK MINISTER OF DEFENSE TROELS LUND POULSEN: Thank you very much, and thank you for the warm welcome here at the Pentagon. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, it is a great honor for me to be here, and also having the possibility to talk to you about some of the most crucial elements right now.
And as you just mentioned, Denmark and the US have a long-lasting cooperation. And you are indeed a very warm and also strong ally for Denmark, and we very much support you in that. And I hope that we also could continue that support in the future.
Thank you also for what you personally have been doing since 2022 at the Ramstein meetings. It is indeed a great honor for me to participate in these meetings, and also the great support from the US to Ukraine and also the very needed support for the fight for freedom for the people of Ukraine. I think you have personally done an outstanding job, and thank you so much for that.
We are also looking into new discussions. New NATO targets will arrive next year. Denmark will be very active also to deliver on these targets. I think you're also aware that Denmark is now being able to spend 2.4 percent of the GDP on defense. We will continue doing that also in the future.
And I have also said to you before that I think Europe have to spend more on our own defense, and then we will also be an important player in that discussion. Denmark can do more in the future, but I also think that Europe should do more for our own security. We cannot depend on US. We should do more, Europe, in context for our own defense.
Let me also just recognize the close cooperation that we have. You mentioned Pituffik Air Base. I think you will have also strong cooperation in the future. Also among the Kingdom of Denmark, we have the Faroe Islands and also Greenland, and then of course also Denmark. We can do even more together, and we will be happy to do that together with the US.
And let me just conclude saying that we are also having soldiers in Latvia, 800 soldiers. I paid a visit to them last week. And we will also be active in doing even more in the future to help our friends in the Baltic area securing their security.
So, once again, thank you so much for having us here today. It's a great honor for us to be here.
SECRETARY AUSTIN: Mr. Minister, welcome, and thanks for making the trip. And I look forward to a great conversation. Thanks, everybody.