Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder Holds Press Briefing

PENTAGON PRESS SECRETARY MAJOR GENERAL PAT RYDER: All right. Good afternoon, everyone. Looks like there's something wrong with this side of the room here since everybody's on this side of the room, but OK. All right. Well, just a few things at the top and I'll be glad to take your questions. So as many of you saw in the statement that we released on Friday, Secretary Austin ordered the deployment of additional ballistic missile defense destroyers, fighter squadrons, and tanker aircraft and several US Air Force B-52 long range strike bombers to the US Central Command area of responsibility.
These forces will begin to arrive in the coming months as the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group prepares to depart, some of which have already begun to flow into theater as highlighted by the arrival of the B-52 bombers over the weekend. These deployments are in keeping with our commitments to the protection of US citizens and forces in the Middle East, the defense of Israel, and de-escalation through deterrence and diplomacy.
These movements build on the recent decision to deploy the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense Missile Defense system to Israel, as well as DOD's sustained Amphibious Ready Group / Marine Expeditionary Unit posture in the Eastern Mediterranean and demonstrate the flexible nature of US global defense posture and US capability to deploy worldwide on short notice to meet evolving national security threats.
Secretary Austin continues to make clear that should Iran, its partners or its proxies, use this moment to target American personnel or interests in the region, the United States will take every measure necessary to defend our people.
Shifting gears, tomorrow is Election Day and DOD stands prepared to support state and local authorities as required. Of note, Secretary Austin approved a request last week from the District of Columbia for D.C. National Guard troops to support the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services from November 5 through 13. For those of you who have covered the defense beat for a while, you know that it is routine practice for the DOD to authorize the D.C. National Guard to support or augment security for large scale events in the district and activated Guardsmen will remain under the command and control of the D.C. National Guard.
Similarly, around the nation, approximately 60 National Guardsmen from six states have been activated by their state governors and state active-duty status for election support with roughly another 600 Guardsmen from 17 states on standby if needed. Again, as you know, the National Guard has ongoing and long-standing relationships with local, state and federal agency partners and has assisted with national special security events like Election Day and Inauguration Day for many years. For more information about individual state responses and activations, I would direct you to the individual states.
And finally, the Department is proud to celebrate National Native American Heritage Month. This November, we honor the contributions and sacrifices of native peoples who have served our country. The contributions of these fellow Americans have been pivotal in some of the most critical moments in our nation's defense.
As just one of many examples, the US Marine Corps Navajo code talkers using their native language to develop an unbreakable communication code during World War II, played a decisive role in the Battle of Iwo Jima. Their example of duty and honor continues to inspire current and future generations of Americans to serve with the same resolve and pride.
And with that, I'll be glad to take your questions. Start with AP, Lita.
Q: Thank you, Pat. Two things, one on Ukraine, North Korea. Can you say whether any North Korean troops have been observed in combat or over the line in Ukraine? And I believe State has said that the number is about 10,000. Is that what you believe are in the Kursk region right now? And then I have a—
PENTAGON PRESS SECRETARY MAJOR GENERAL PAT RYDER: Sure, a couple updates. So we believe that there are now at least 10,000 DPRK forces in the Kursk Oblast. Recognizing that as we continue to assess DPRK presence on the ground, those numbers could go up slightly, in terms of the total number of DPRK troops in Russia. We've seen the press reports about alleged combat ops. We're looking into those, but at this point cannot corroborate those reports. But as you heard Secretary Austin say last week, should these troops engage in combat support operations against Ukraine, they would become legitimate military targets.
Q: So have you seen any additional North Korean forces heading for eastern Russia? Do you see another wave of influx?
PENTAGON PRESS SECRETARY MAJOR GENERAL PAT RYDER: I don't know that I would call it a wave, but as we look at those numbers, we think that the total number of DPRK forces in Russia total could be closer to around 11,000 to 12,000, with about 10,000, at least 10,000 right now in the Kursk Oblast. OK. And you said you had a follow-up?
Q: Just on Iran, have you seen any movement indications or any suggestions that Iran has been taking steps to do any type of retaliatory action against Israel?
PENTAGON PRESS SECRETARY MAJOR GENERAL PAT RYDER: Yeah. So in terms of whether or not Iran does anything, I'm not going to speculate, nor will I discuss intelligence assessments from here. I think we as the US government have been very clear that we believe Iran should not respond to Israel's retaliation if they choose to do so. We of course will support Israel and their defense.
Natasha?
Q: Thanks, Pat. So senior Ukrainian officials have said that they are observing some very small, limited numbers of North Korean troops, things like engineers, for example, in the occupied territories in eastern Ukraine. Are you not prepared to corroborate that at this point?
PENTAGON PRESS SECRETARY MAJOR GENERAL PAT RYDER: Yeah. Again, we're looking into all of that, but at this point, just can't corroborate those reports.
Q: OK. And also, we're about a week away from the deadline that was set by Secretary Austin and Secretary Blinken with regard to Gaza. The State Department just said that they have not yet seen enough being done in northern Gaza in terms of humanitarian aid. Does the Secretary agree with that?
PENTAGON PRESS SECRETARY MAJOR GENERAL PAT RYDER: Well, I think as you highlight, at the State Department on Thursday, when Secretary Blinken and Secretary Austin addressed this, both of them highlighted that we believe more needs to be done in terms of getting humanitarian assistance into Gaza and to the Palestinian people. I'd point you to Secretary Blinken's remarks in terms of sort of the rundown of where things stand on that front.
But even in his call last week on Thursday with Minister Gallant, Secretary Austin continues to reinforce how important it is to ensure that humanitarian assistance can flow and flow faster into Gaza. And so that will continue to be something that we will remain focused on. Constantin?
Q: Thanks, Pat. Just one follow up on the National Guard deployments. You said Guardsmen have been put on active orders from six states. Can you say what those six states are?
PENTAGON PRESS SECRETARY MAJOR GENERAL PAT RYDER: I don't have that list here in front of me. Let me just double check, Constantin, make sure. I don't have that list here in front of me, but we can certainly get that for you.
Q: OK. And then sort of on the same vein, is the Department of Defense providing any cyber resources or capabilities for election monitoring or sort of anti-misinformation efforts?
PENTAGON PRESS SECRETARY MAJOR GENERAL PAT RYDER: Well, as you know, US Cyber Command does play a role in terms of supporting our elections. I'd refer you to them to go into details and there are National Guard elements that do support US Cyber Command, but they can provide you more details on that.
Q: Thank you.
PENTAGON PRESS SECRETARY MAJOR GENERAL PAT RYDER: Thank you. Noah?
Q: A couple clean up questions on North Korea, the 11,000 to 12,000 number that you said, that leaves a bandwidth between those in Kursk and those still in eastern Russia. Do you expect those remaining troops to head toward Kursk in the coming days?
PENTAGON PRESS SECRETARY MAJOR GENERAL PAT RYDER: Yeah. I mean, again we fully expect, just based on what we're seeing, that these forces will go to the Kursk region, that they will provide some kind of capability. All indications are that they will provide some type of combat or combat support capability. Again, remains to be seen exactly how they will be employed. I'd point you to the comments that were made on Thursday in terms of things like UAV ops, artillery, infantry. So again, should they be employed in combat, they will become legitimate military targets and we would fully expect that the Ukrainians would do what they need to do to defend themselves and their personnel.
Q: And do all of those in Kursk that are North Korean troops have Russian uniforms and equipment at this point as you understand?
PENTAGON PRESS SECRETARY MAJOR GENERAL PAT RYDER: My understanding is that all of these forces are being issued Russian uniforms and Russian equipment.
Q: One more follow up on the Middle East. The deployments that were announced on Friday, are these based on new assessments of the threat that Iran may pose within a retaliation toward Israel or possibly American troops? Or is this simply about trying to reinforce the US force posture there given that the carrier will depart in the coming weeks?
PENTAGON PRESS SECRETARY MAJOR GENERAL PAT RYDER: Well, I think as we highlighted in our statement and as I highlighted at the top here, we are deploying these forces to the region to preserve our ability to protect our forces, support the defense of Israel and also act as a deterrent capability. And so out of due diligence in ensuring that we continue to be prepared to meet our commitments, deploying and rotating these forces in as we look ahead down the road and prepare for the departure of the Abe (sic).
OK. Mike.
Q: Yeah, these North Korean units, do you know if the soldiers are filling blanks spots in the Russian line or will they be deploying and operating as their own particular units?
PENTAGON PRESS SECRETARY MAJOR GENERAL PAT RYDER: So a couple of things. It's TBD (sic). We'll see exactly how these forces are integrated into Russian operations and how they're committed to the battlefield, assuming that they are. In terms of replacement for Russian forces, I'd point you back again to what Secretary Austin highlighted in terms of the significant casualty rates that we're seeing among Russian forces.
So insomuch as that these are potentially forces that are coming in to replace the massive numbers of losses that Russia is experiencing, I think that's probably a fair assessment and I certainly would not want to be a North Korean soldier.
Q: Right. But my point is, I mean, are they going to be inserted into already existing Russian units as just spare body, spare body, spare body, or will there be North Korean battalion fighting here and North Korean battalion here, or do you not know at this point?
PENTAGON PRESS SECRETARY MAJOR GENERAL PAT RYDER: Yeah, we don't know at this point, and we'll see. We anticipate in the relatively near future we will know more as we see how Russia and North Korea opt to employ these forces. OK. Charlie?
Q: Thank you, General. Adding to that, do you anticipate or are you even tracking whether or not this may just be the first of many North Koreans that will be headed to Russia? That's my first question. My second question is regarding Iran's threats of retaliation, they said that it will come from Iran or Iranian-backed militias, which we've already seen in Iraq.
First of all, have you seen an uptick in the tempo of drone attacks from Iranian-backed militias there against Israel and or against US forces? Does it look orchestrated and how much of it is a concern that bigger stuff might be headed there like ballistic missiles?
PENTAGON PRESS SECRETARY MAJOR GENERAL PAT RYDER: Yeah, on your first question, that is definitely something that we're keeping a close eye on. I don't have anything right now to pass along in terms of whether or not DPRK will or won't send additional forces. And I'm not going to speculate on whether they do, but definitely something we're keeping a close eye on. As far as the threats that have been communicated in the press and in social media about the potential for Iran to launch attacks from Iraqi territory, what I would say is that over the last year, we've seen Iran backed militia groups sporadically launch missiles and one-way attack UAVs from Syria and Iraq towards Israel.
The vast majority of those have been intercepted or fail in flight. And while we've recently observed an increase in one way attack UAVs assessed to be against Israel, at this stage, we would not characterize these as large numbers. And so we continue to remain vigilant, and we remain ready to defend US forces and Israel from these threats.
Q: And are you tracking any movement of ballistic missiles in and out of that region?
PENTAGON PRESS SECRETARY MAJOR GENERAL PAT RYDER: I don't have anything to pass along in terms of intelligence assessments from this podium, but again, we stand ready to support the defense of Israel and would encourage Iran not to launch any type of retaliatory attack.
Luis?
Q: We've been talking about the 10,000 troops in Kursk, but can you give us some context please? This 10,000, how much will they augment the Russian presence there? Will they be a significant portion of the presence there in that particular oblast? Are they a very small component? Just something so that we can understand what adding 10,000 North Koreans to that battle space means.
PENTAGON PRESS SECRETARY MAJOR GENERAL PAT RYDER: Sure. I think to do that, you have to go back in time a little bit. And if you recall, when Ukraine conducted their offensive into Russian territory into the Kursk Oblast and they continue to hold Russian territory in Kursk and they have made the decision to hold that territory at risk and continue to defend it. And so what we saw in the early days of that Ukrainian offensive was a very muddled Russian response in terms of trying to push the Ukrainians back. And for the most part, they have not been able to push the Ukrainians very far. They've taken some incremental amounts of territory back but nothing that we would categorize as significant. So placing these additional 10,000 to 11,000 to 12,000 forces in Kursk is definitely something from a combat capability standpoint that could be significant, but a lot of that will depend on how those forces are employed, how they're integrated into the Russian command and control.
And of course, if the Ukrainians—if the past is any indicator of the future, the Ukrainians are battle hardened veterans who know how to fight. And so every indication that they will continue to defend Ukrainian sovereignty and continued to defend Kursk, the territory that they've taken. And so we'll see how that plays out.
Q: Numerically and size-wise, numerically, is it, the infusion of these 10,000 additional troops at a minimum, is that really significant to the force that you said have been making incremental gains?
PENTAGON PRESS SECRETARY MAJOR GENERAL PAT RYDER: Well, I think, again, if you want to talk numbers and again, numbers can be misleading because look what Ukraine did when Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022 and how a small number of forces to date have been able to largely defeat the strategic objectives of what was and is the largest army in Europe.
So again, a lot of that just depends on how Russia opts to employ those forces, how well they're integrated, what kind of combat experience they have. And so we'll see. In the meantime, we continue to consult very closely with our allies and partners. And we also continue to ensure that we're working with Ukraine and some 50 nations to rush security assistance to Ukraine, to defend Ukrainian sovereignty both here and elsewhere in the battlefield.
Let me go to the phone real quick here. Let's go to Dan Lamothe, Washington Post.
Q: Hey, General. Thanks for your time today. There's often a perception in the Pentagon and across Washington that aircraft carriers deter Iran and the lack of one in the region, emboldens them. Two questions, I guess, related. Does Secretary Austin see these newly announced deployments on Friday to the region as sufficient to deter Iran with a carrier group potentially coming?
And can you put this decision in context of how you're looking at broader threats in the Pacific and other regions? Thanks.
PENTAGON PRESS SECRETARY MAJOR GENERAL PAT RYDER: Yeah. Thanks, Dan. So when it comes to us force deployments around the world, while there's understandable focus on particular types of equipment and vessels to include aircraft carriers, at the end of the day, it really comes down to our people and the capabilities that we provide. And so the capabilities that we're deploying into the region will provide a significant amount of capability on par with what we've been doing in the Middle East region since the October 7th attacks over a year ago.
And so certainly as we look at global force management and our national security commitments around the world, that's always taking into account in terms of how we can meet those commitments and ensure we have what we need to protect our people. And in this case, also support the defense of Israel.
Let me go to Jeff Schogol, Task and Purpose.
Q: Yeah. Thank you. Two separate questions. Now that the election is upon us, is the Defense Department satisfied that all overseas troops and their spouses have the access they need to federal absentee ballots? Also, how should one describe the coalition between North Korea and Russia? Is it an alliance or is it more friends with benefits?
PENTAGON PRESS SECRETARY MAJOR GENERAL PAT RYDER: Thanks, Jeff. Let me take your question on voting first. So first of all, we continue to recommend all voters register and request an absentee ballot. Those deadlines vary depending on states. And as you know, we do have a robust education program in terms of getting the word out on how service members and their families can obtain their absentee ballots no matter where you are, whether it's overseas or whether it's stationed outside of your state.
Just speaking from personal experience as a Florida resident, I can tell you, I received multiple emails over many weeks, reminding me to register and to request my ballot. It arrived early. I had plenty of time to submit that. If a service member has requested a ballot and it hasn't arrived, they can use the federal write-in absentee ballot immediately at FVAP.gov/FWAB, and this acts as a back-up ballot.
And again, that information is provided on multiple occasions through multiple mechanisms. So again, encourage folks to get out and vote and make sure that their voice is heard. As far as the relationship between Russia and North Korea goes, we definitely continue to monitor this.
The level of cooperation between the two remains concerning, but in many ways transactional. And so again, this is something we'll keep a close eye on, and I'll just leave it there. OK. Yes, sir.
Q: Thank you, General. Last week as you said that Secretary Austin all times (sic) he urged for a ceasefire in Lebanon as quickly as possible. So do you think we need more time, that Israel needs more time to stop this war to achieve their goals? How long do you believe that will take, this war? Is it, as you said before, it was a limited operations, but now almost a month starting this war, so do they need more weeks and months or maybe we're going to see like what's happened in Gaza like over a year for this war? Thank you.
PENTAGON PRESS SECRETARY MAJOR GENERAL PAT RYDER: Yeah, I won't speak for Israel. But Secretary Austin and others have been very clear that we believe that a ceasefire and the resolution of tensions in the region through diplomatic means are required as soon as possible. And so as you've seen with the State Department and the US envoy, Mr. Hochstein, going to the region, this continues to be something that is a top priority for the US, working with partners in the region to include Israel. And we'll continue to communicate that to our Israeli counterparts.
As you saw from our readout, this was also something that came up in the phone call between Secretary Austin and Minister Gallant last week. Thank you.
OK. Let me go to Heather from USNI.
Q: Thank you so much. I was hoping you could give a couple more details about the plans with Abe (sic) and then whether or not it's planning to leave within the next couple of weeks, the next week. And then Harry S. Truman is on its way over to the Middle East, Mediterranean area, but it's making stops along its way.
Is this an indication that we don't feel that there needs to be an aircraft carrier in the region very quickly? What does this indicate in terms of how much the Houthi threat remains in the Middle East?
PENTAGON PRESS SECRETARY MAJOR GENERAL PAT RYDER: Yeah. Thanks, Heather. As far as deployment timelines go, as a matter of policy and operational security, we're not going to talk specifics on when the Abraham Lincoln strike group will depart the US Central Command area of responsibility. As for the Truman, as you highlight, continues to operate in the North Atlantic.
Again, I'm not going to get into its particular movements or forecast those. And in terms of the message it sends, it just demonstrates the flexibility and versatility of the US military and our ability to meet our national security commitments and provide robust capability around the world and flex as needed.
And again highlighted by the fact that you have B-52 bombers that are now in the AOR, the CENTCOM AOR, that are multi-versatile and can provide an incredible amount of capability in support of those efforts. So again, it's about capability and it's about our people and we're confident that we have the right force posture to support our national security requirements.
Ashley?
Q: Just a quick follow up on the announcement on troops at the Middle East, are there any plans to send additional troops into Israel or to man assets there?
PENTAGON PRESS SECRETARY MAJOR GENERAL PAT RYDER: I don't have anything to announce at this point. Yeah. Thanks.
Sir?
Q: Thank you. General. Do you anticipate any direct Israeli attack on Iranian paramilitary groups in Iraq as they continuously launch UAVs into Israel? I mean, did you send any message to these groups in Iraq?
PENTAGON PRESS SECRETARY MAJOR GENERAL PAT RYDER: As I'm sure you can appreciate, I won't speak for Israeli operations on what they may or may not do. I can tell you that what we've seen in the past is them—as I highlighted earlier, intercept threats that are heading towards Israel, but in terms of potential future military action by Israel, that's a question for them to address. OK.
Q: Might that not be something that CENTCOM would engage in, the potential attack or if you want to call it a preemptive strike?
PENTAGON PRESS SECRETARY MAJOR GENERAL PAT RYDER: Well, again, without getting into hypotheticals or speaking to Israeli operations, US Central Command and the Department of Defense regularly have conversations with Israel as it relates to the defense of Israel and how we can work together to support that effort. And as I highlighted earlier, if we do see threats emanating from other regions, we're prepared to support the defense of Israel and have, as we've demonstrated in the past.
Howard Altman, War Zone.
Q: Hey. Thanks, Pat. A couple things I wanted to drill down a little bit on the North Koreans in Kursk. Images appeared online that shows a North Korean troop killed in that, in Kursk. And then my other question is, has there been any change in the US warship presence in the Red Sea to protect shipping commercial shipping?
And if so, how has that changed? Any change in operation—I forget what the name is, the operation protecting ships in the Red Sea?
PENTAGON PRESS SECRETARY MAJOR GENERAL PAT RYDER: Thanks, Howard. On your first question, again, I've seen those press and social media reports. Again, we're looking into them, but I cannot corroborate those reports at this time. As it relates to force posture in the Red Sea and elsewhere, I'm not going to get into specifics in terms of which ships are there and what their movement plans are, other than to say, yes, we do maintain robust capability to support Operation Prosperity Guardian and support our efforts to support freedom of navigation and the safety of mariners in the region. OK.
Do one more. Yes, ma'am?
Q: Just a quick follow-up, Pat, on Luis' questions. What's the US estimate on the number of Russian forces in the Kursk region?
PENTAGON PRESS SECRETARY MAJOR GENERAL PAT RYDER: I don't have a number to provide to you.
Q: Ballpark?
PENTAGON PRESS SECRETARY MAJOR GENERAL PAT RYDER: I don't even have a ballpark number other than to say, broadly speaking, what we saw in the past was essentially a conglomeration of various units on the Russian side to include territorial defense forces attempting to push the Ukrainians back.
Q: I think I was just trying to get a sense of kind of perspective, right? Is it now almost largely North Korean troops their equal number of both? I mean, I think that's kind of what we're trying to figure out.
PENTAGON PRESS SECRETARY MAJOR GENERAL PAT RYDER: Sure. And I just don't have a number to pass along here. I mean, keeping in mind again that what we're talking about here is Russian territory writ large, right? So I mean this is inside Russian interior lines and theoretically, Russia could have made the decision a long time ago to move large number of Russian forces to address this threat.
But it demonstrates a couple of things. One, the fact that Russia has not made recovery of its sovereign territory a priority, and number two, the fact that Russia finds itself in a situation where they now have to hire out to get additional forces to deal with this issue, which as Secretary Austin has highlighted, is an indication of the dire straits they're in when it comes to personnel.
So thank you very much, everybody. Appreciate it.