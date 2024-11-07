SECRETARY OF DEFENSE LLOYD AUSTIN: Well, good afternoon everybody, thanks for being here, thanks for being on this trip. Today I had the honor and pleasure of trading out two very fine leaders. Beyond SOUTHCOM here, I've known both of them for some time. I hate to see Laura go, but I think that Bull Holsey will be a tremendous replacement and be able to carry on...because, as you know, as I said in my remarks, Bull was the military deputy commander. SOUTHCOM has two commanders, as you know, one is an ambassador, and the other is a military commander. So, I really appreciated the opportunity to thank our outstanding troops — they have done great work. There is a lot going on in DoD and in the world, so we all have a lot of work to do to carry on with the things we've been working on. The American people have spoken, and our fellow citizens have just elected the next president. And so we will be focused on making a smooth, calm, professional transition, so the department can continue on with this really important work that we've been doing here over the last four years. And I think we've done a lot. You've heard me talk about that on a number of occasions. That will be our focus going forward. And with that, I'll stop and take some questions.
Q: Hi sir. I had an election related question for you. In addition to the economy and immigration, voters called US foreign policy a top election topic. Particularly the war in Gaza, Ukraine, and before that — Afghanistan. You were at the table for all those decisions. How much do you think this election was a repudiation of the Biden Administration's foreign policy? What responsibility do you feel you bear? And would you have done anything differently?
SECRETARY AUSTIN: Well, let me say this, and I've heard you guys talking about it, and said the election was actually domestic issues, it was about the economy. Despite the fact that the economy is really really strong and we've driven inflation down to a point where nobody thought it would be possible, the narrative that's been out there is that the economy is in horrible shape, and it's not the case. And so, because of that, a lot of people, that was their main concern. It was not abortion, it was not international affairs, it was that...according to what you guys have said. In terms of what we've done, our international work, Nancy, I think we've done remarkable things. We strengthened NATO. We've pulled NATO together. We've kept 50 countries focused on providing security assistance to Ukraine. The things that we've done in the Indo-Pacific. Quite amazing. You've been on some of those trips with us and you've seen this first hand. You see things like, you know, we walked in the door, and we were about to get kicked out of the Philippines. We are 180 degrees out from that now. We have a great relationship with the Philippines, and we continue to work together in the ways that we should be working together. You look at AUKUS, which is a generational capability that is really going to make a significant difference going forward. Our relationship with India is much expanded from what it was. We walked in the door and Japan has doubled its investment in defense and the list goes on and on and on. So despite supporting and managing security assistance to Ukraine, and also supported Israel's efforts to defend its sovereign territory, we've been able to maintain a focus on the Indo-Pacific as well. We described it as our "pacing challenge" early on, and that remained our pacing challenge. So we were able to manage challenges and resources — and I think that put us in a pretty good place. It sets up the country for success going forward, as long as we follow on the work. Thanks.
Q: I just want to make sure I understand. Do you then feel that the war in Gaza was not a big factor or it did not play into how voters approached the election?
SECRETARY AUSTIN: I'm telling you what the media has said. The most important thing on voter's minds was the economy, and that's what people voted on. I did not say that this was not important. Of course it's important. I'm saying that what you've described as the most important thing to the people of America was the economy. So, I can't disagree with that, I think that's the way that people may have voted. But I can also say that things in Europe, things in the Middle East were very important as well. I think we've done a magnificent job there in terms of managing things and not allowing things to blossom into a full-blown regional war.
Q: During the first Trump Administration a lot of analysts said that President Trump politicized the military, undermined good discipline and order, and hurt alliances — how concerned are you that a second Trump Administration will do the same thing when it comes to the military?
SECRETARY AUSTIN: I won't speculate on what could happen, I will tell you that we have an incredibly professional group of leaders in the military, and they are absolutely focused on doing the right things to maintain the competitive edge in the battlespace. Acquiring the right capabilities, developing the right policies and procedures and tactics, and strengthening the alliances and partnerships that we need to be successful — and they will remain focused on that. What happens above and beyond that, we'll have to see. I totally believe that our leaders will continue to do the right thing no matter what. I also believe that our Congress will continue to do the right things to support our military.
Q: Just a quick follow up. The military judge, I think, ruled that your decision to revoke the plea deals for the alleged masterminds of 9/11 was still valid. Do you plan to intervene again, or are you going to let the plea agreements stand?
SECRETARY AUSTIN: You asked me a question about this at State Department, I think, several months ago, and what I told you then was that this is a very important issue — and I thought at that point in time that it was important enough that I should be the person to make the decision on this. And I still feel that same way. Again, I won't comment on anything that could happen in the future, but again I will just emphasize that I still feel the same way.
Q: Mr Secretary, is there a mechanism in place right now that would allow Donald Trump to conduct mass deportations using the active duty military, and are you concerned about his idea to fire generals he considers "woke" in the military?
SECRETARY AUSTIN: In terms of what will be done, what can be done using active duty military I won't speculate on anything there. But I would tell you that the law is really well defined what can be done and not be done using active duty military. Our leaders are well versed in those laws. We have the world's greatest legal corps to assist us in making sure that we stay on track. In terms of selection of leaders— firing of leaders — it is the prerogative of the commander-in-chief to select his leaders and everyone knows that. Again, I won't speculate on what the president-elect could do or will do, you know, a number of things have been said — we'll see what happens. But what I would tell you is that these senior leaders will stay focused on the task at hand: defending this country, taking care of our troops, succeeding through teamwork. I mean, this is what they're made of, this what they do. I have 100% confidence in them going forward.
Q: And then on Gaza, we're about a month after the letter you and Secretary Blinken sent to Israel to ask them to do more or the US may reconsider arms shipments. Have you seen enough? Are you considering slowing any weapons to Israel?
SECRETARY AUSTIN: I won't comment specifically on this correspondence, me, Secretary Blinken, and our counterparts which was not designed to be public correspondence. It was designed — as does — reflect our concern for providing humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza. Which is really important. You've heard me talk on this about every time that we've talked, and you also know that every time I talk with Minister Gallant this is an issue that I really really emphasize, and today when I talked to him for the final time in his position, I emphasized again how important this is, and thanked him for what he did to help us move things along. We have made some progress, to answer your question, but more needs to be made. He was very deliberate in terms of going after those things that we asked him to do.