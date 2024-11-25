DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY SABRINA SINGH: All right.
UNKNOWN: Whoa.
DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY SINGH: Good morning, everyone.
UNKNOWN: Hello
UNKNOWN: Hi.
DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY SINGH: Ok. Very short topper, and then I'm happy to take your questions. Secretary Austin concluded his 12th trip to the Indo-Pacific this weekend with stops in Australia, the Philippines, Laos, and Fiji for a series of multilateral and bilateral engagements. The secretary's trip builds on historic milestones and unprecedented cooperation with allies and partners to strengthen deterrence and secure a free and open Indo-Pacific region. A fact sheet highlighting the secretary's trip and the number of significant deliverables that came out of it is available on Defense.gov.
And on Saturday on the return home, November 23rd, Secretary Austin spoke to Israeli Minister of Defense Katz to review regional threats, discuss ongoing Israeli operations, and reaffirmed the United States' commitment to Israel's security. Secretary Austin emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety and security of Lebanese Armed Forces and UNIFIL forces in Lebanon.
He reiterated the US commitment to a diplomatic resolution in Lebanon that allows Israeli and Lebanese civilians to return safely to their homes on both sides of the border. The secretary also urged Israel to continue to take steps to improve the dire humanitarian conditions in Gaza, and emphasized the US commitment to securing the release of all hostages, including US citizens. A readout of the call is available on Defense.gov.
And with that, I'm happy to take your questions. Laura? And hello, Laura.
Q: Hello.
DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY SINGH: Nice to see you.
Q: Same to you. Good morning. Do you have an update on landmines being moved into Ukraine? Have shipments already gone out? And then separately, there's talk that there might be additional ceasefire negotiations tomorrow. Is — the secretary have a role in that?
DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY SINGH: So, for the ceasefire negotiations, as you've seen, our colleagues from the NSC, State Department are really lead on that, so I would refer you to those respective offices to speak more to that. I think they're more in the lead.
In terms of your question on the APLs, with most equipment we don't announce it when it gets in-country. We let the Ukrainians speak to that, so I don't have a delivery date for you to announce.
Q: Right. But are they moving, I guess, is — like, have shipments already started? Not have they arrived or anything like that.
DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY SINGH: I don't have anything more to provide on that.
Idris?
Q: Last week you said you were looking into sort of the damage that had been caused by the Russian IRBM. Do you have a sense of sort of the damage that it did or any more — not capabilities, but just a sense of what they were trying to do?
DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY SINGH: It's still something that we're looking at with our — with the Ukrainians, so I don't have a good sense to read out today. But when we have more to provide, we will. Maybe — and, you know — and I'd refer you to Ukraine to also speak to that.
Laura?
Q: Thank you. Two questions. First of all, have you — do you have any indications that there are North Korean troops actually in Ukraine or moving to Ukraine at this point? And then a different topic.
DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY SINGH: Don't have any indications that there are DPRK soldiers in Ukraine. What we've said is that, you know, what we're seeing is that they're positioned around the Kursk region, but you know, not moving into Ukraine at the moment.
Q: And then have you — has the department had any interactions with the Trump DOD transition team yet?
DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY SINGH: The MOUs have not been signed, so we cannot legally have any interaction until those get put into place.
Q: Can you give us any sense of the impact of the delay in signing those MOUs for the department? I mean, you know — you know, speaking with people that have — were on the original — the Biden transition team, I mean, what is the impact of delaying that for DOD?
DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY SINGH: I mean, you're talking about a transfer of power between administrations. You know, the department will continue to function, but it still
has impacts in terms of people coming in — new people coming into the building, getting to understand roles and responsibilities. You know, we are committed to an orderly and smooth transition, but we need to have those MOU signed to make that happen. And until those are put into place, we just can't start that process.
Q: Thank you.
DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY SINGH: Olga?
Q: Thank you, Sabrina. Can you talk a little bit about the DASD Shapiro's visit to Israel and the discussions he's having there?
DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY SINGH: Sure. So, DASD Shapiro, or Ambassador Shapiro, is currently in the Middle East. He's there to enhance our bilateral ties with the UAE and Israel. So, on November 21st through 22nd, DASD Shapiro met with the Emirati defense officials to discuss ways to advance the bilateral defense relationship following President Biden's designation of the UAE as a major defense partner in September.
And then on November 24th and 25th, DASD Shapiro visited Israel to meet with the new minister of defense for Israel, Minister Katz, and other Israeli security and intelligence officials to discuss US-Israel security cooperation, regional security challenges, and humanitarian assistance in Gaza. So, that's all I have.
Q: On the ceasefire talks between Lebanon and Israel, what's this department role or level of engagement or involvement in these efforts? And I'm sure that this topic was on the agenda between Shapiro and these officials.
DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY SINGH: Yeah, and of course it also came up — you know, it's come up in calls that the secretary has done uh with Minister Katz and then previously with Minister Gallant. I mean, the — this department continues to — to urge for a ceasefire, and that includes in Lebanon and in Gaza. And, you know, of course, we want to see our hostages come home as well.
In terms of — you know, the State Department, the NSC has been engaging more on the ceasefire negotiations. But this department has a role in, of course, you know, whenever we engage with our counterparts, urging for a ceasefire to be put into place. That's all I have.
Q: Thank you.
DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY SINGH: Uh-huh. Of course. Charlie?
Q: I have a few questions.
DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY SINGH: Sure.
Q: One of them is just for my own knowledge. Traditionally, do — those MOUs, do those happen sort of incrementally or is it like all come at once?
DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY SINGH: So, I can't speak for every administration. But there's — like, if I'm remembering correctly, there's a few different MOUs that have to be signed. Usually it happens around the same time. I can't — I can't speak for how other administrations have done it.
As you know, in 2016, you know, we — or 2020, we did not have that full transition process. But, you know, I can't speak for how the Obama administration did it or the Bush administration and when those MOUs were signed, other than that it's usually pretty quickly after the election is called.
Q: Ok. That was just my own understanding. I mean, has it hampered things? Is it a real concern yet because of the delay?
DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY SINGH: Well, whenever there's a delay that — you know, of course we're talking about a transition of power between two parties. This department will continue to function. But, you know, we certainly don't want to see a delay, which is why, you know, I know folks are engaged on making sure that the MOUs are signed. But until those are signed, we can't engage. So, you know, we're going to keep working towards a smooth transition when and if that happens.
Q: Can you tell us anything more about the drones over US and British bases last week, who might be behind it? I mean, you're working with the MOD. Is this British led?
DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY SINGH: So, I know that some incursions did occur, and I believe US Air Forces Europe is looking into it. But I just — I don't have more for you. I'd refer you to them to speak to anything that they're doing into looking into those drones.
Q: Ok. Finally, there's new video of what appears to be ATACMS firing. Do we have a confirmation that they'd been used again?
DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY SINGH: I do not have anything to provide today.
Orin?
Q: I just had a question. Can you confirm the promotion of Lieutenant General Chris Donahue has been held by the Senate? And have other promotions also been held by the Senate Armed Services Committee?
DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY SINGH: We are aware that there is a hold on Lieutenant General Donahue. In terms of other promotions held for specific reasons, I'm not tracking anything additional.
Q: Are you engaging with Senator Mullin or other Senators on that hold?
DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY SINGH: Our legislative affairs team will, of course, always engage with the Hill, but I just don't have anything to provide at this time.
Jan?
Q: Sorry, just on the MOUs, what exactly does the MOU enable the incoming officials to — it gives them — it grants them access to secret information?
DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY SINGH: Um-hmm. It starts a variety of processes, which I do not have on hand at the moment. But whether it be from starting the background checks process to allocating office space, it provides various mechanisms to allow the incoming government to start that transition process.
Q: Ok. And do you — I know you weren't here at the time, but just going back to 2016 when Trump first came in, did they sign MOUs then?
DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY SINGH: I would have — I do not remember. I — I would assume so because that's — they — I just — I wouldn't be able to speak for that time. I'm sorry. I just don't remember.
Noah?
Q: Can you confirm the reports that Russia is recruiting from Yemen for the front lines?
DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY SINGH: So, I've seen those reports. I can't confirm that just yet. It's something that we're looking into.
Q: Can you commit to confirming them if and when that information is confirmed internally, sending out a note?
DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY SINGH: I can commit to getting back to you. But I — again, we're going to look into the reports. If we get more detail, you know, we'll certainly — we'll always keep you up to date. But I, you know, can't commit a certain time frame on when we can do — when we can do that.
Q: And do you have an update on American contractors entering Ukraine? Has there been any that have actually entered so far? Are they're working on specific systems, etc.?
DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY SINGH: I'm not tracking that any have entered as of yet. As you know, we put out that we're soliciting bids for a small number of contractors to go into Ukraine to help with repairs and maintenance. But I'm not tracking that any has entered just yet. Let me come back on that.
Q: There's a report that 500 North Korean soldier was killed in Kursk region. Do you have any update, the casualty on North Korean soldier in Russia?
DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY SINGH: So, we can't independently confirm casualties of North Korean soldiers. What we've said, you know, before is that they're in that region and certainly poised to engage the Ukrainians in combat. But I can't confirm those reports that there have been casualties yet.
Q: Thank you.
DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY SINGH: Jared?
Q: And just to follow up on that last question, I'm sure if you can clarify if I misunderstood. Does the current — do the current ceasefire negotiations with — regarding Israel and Lebanon, does that envision a DOD or a CENTCOM role in sort of enforcement of a buffer zone or assisting the local forces, UNIFIL, and the Lebanese Armed Forces? And is that something that came up in the conversation between DASD Shapiro and [Off mic]?
DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY SINGH: Yeah. So, appreciate the question, Jared. But just — as you know, these conversations are ongoing, so I'm just not going to get ahead of any negotiations. When we have more to provide, we certainly will.
Tara?
Q: Just back on the MOU, understanding why is it that the department can't engage before they're signed, what is it on the department side that you guys are kept from doing?
DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY SINGH: It's a legal contract that an incoming administration has to agree to certain terms. Until that is signed, any agency cannot start that transition process.
So, there can be informal discussions that happen between the president-elect's team and the current administration, i.e., you saw the incoming president-elect meet with the president. You saw the chief of staff — or the incoming chief of staff engage with our — you know the president's chief of staff. Those types of informal conversations can happen. But until the MOUs are signed, we cannot start that transition process legally.
Q: I apologize I don't know the answer to this. Is the wording — is the text of the MOU something you can release, or is that sensitive?
DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY SINGH: That is a question for GSA and not me, so I do not have — I cannot answer that question.
Anything else? Ok. All right. Thanks, everyone.