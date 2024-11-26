Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder Holds a Press Briefing

PENTAGON PRESS SECRETARY MAJOR GENERAL PAT RYDER: One quick item to pass along at the top and then I'll be happy to take your questions. In recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday today and tomorrow, Secretary Austin will reach out to speak with service members from each branch of the Armed Forces to wish them well and all those serving our country, a Happy Thanksgiving.
During these calls, the Secretary will speak directly with service members who are forward deployed or supporting major operations throughout the world. He'll thank them and their families for their service, sacrifice and professionalism in defense of our nation. He'll speak with service members from the following units.
The U.S. Army's 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, currently deployed to Poland in support of U.S. European Command and NATO; the U.S. Marine Corps’ Combat Logistics Battalion 31 in Okinawa supporting combat logistics within the U.S. INDOPACOM AOR; U.S. Navy destroyer USS Stockdale. currently deployed to the 5th fleet AOR in support of operations in U.S. Central Command; the U.S. Air Force's 379th Expeditionary Medical Squadron, deployed to Al Udeid Air Base Qatar, delivering care to U.S. service members in the U.S. Central Command AOR; and the U.S. Space Force's 4th Space Operations Squadron at Schriever Space Force Base in Colorado, which operates the Space Force's protected military satellite communication system.
A readout of the calls will be made available on Defense.gov. And on that note, on behalf of Secretary Austin and the entire Department of Defense, I want to wish everyone a safe, restful and Happy Thanksgiving holiday. And with that, I will thankfully take your questions.
Q: Thanks, Gen. Ryder. Jordan announced today that it's restarted airdrops in northern Gaza to send food. Is the U.S. going to also start airdrops given how unsuccessful the ground routes have been?
MAJ. GEN. RYDER: I don't have any announcements to make, Tara, in terms of any U.S. airdrops. Of course, the U.S. government writ large continues to remain focused on ensuring and enabling the conditions for humanitarian assistance into Gaza. Of course this is something that USAID has been very focused on, as well as Secretary Austin in his conversations with his Israeli counterparts. But when and if we have any updates, of course, we'll let you know.
Q: But given all of those conversations, has any progress been made in getting additional land routes open or getting assistance with all the looting that's been going on?
MAJ. GEN. RYDER: As I understand it, and as we've previously discussed, there has been an increase by the Israelis in terms of enabling aid. Obviously, much more needs to be done. This has been a topic again of discussion to include security for those aid convoys that are going into Gaza. So, we'll continue for our part here at the DOD to have those conversations with our Israeli counterparts.
Q: Thanks, Pat. The White House confirmed yesterday that Ukraine has begun using the long-range ATACMS systems inside Kursk. And so, I'm wondering if there's any more information you can provide about what they're targeting, how successful those strikes have been. And then separately on the potential ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon, what role, if any, is the U.S. military going to have in enforcing that?
MAJ. GEN. RYDER: Yes, on ATACMS, as the White House highlighted yesterday, there has been a shift in policy in that the Ukrainians may employ ATACMS in defense of their nation, focused right now, of course, on the Kursk region. I'll let the Ukrainians speak to their operations in terms of their targeting and their operations; I just won't get ahead of them on that.
As far as the ceasefire goes, we're of course strongly supportive of a ceasefire. We're consulting closely with our interagency partners in terms of what potential contributions the DOD can make. I don't have anything to announce from here, but we'll certainly keep you updated.
Q: Gen. Ryder, there have been a number of incidents in England with drones targeting U.S. bases, kind of swarming U.S. bases, challenging security. Do you believe they have hostile intent? Do you believe they were sent by a foreign adversary? What is happening? What can you tell us about these drones?
MAJ. GEN. RYDER: What I would tell you, Jennifer, is that they are being actively monitored. Installation leaders have determined so far that none of these incursions impact the base residents, the facilities or the assets that we have on those bases. We're of course continuing to work with host nation authorities and our mission partners to ensure the safety of our personnel, our facilities and the equipment.
You know, the bottom line is it's something that we're going to take seriously. We're continuing to look into it, but as of right now has not had any significant mission impact.
Q: Why not shoot them down?
MAJ. GEN. RYDER: Well, I won't get into force protection measures. We of course always maintain the right to defend ourselves if we deem something to be a threat. But again, we'll continue to work with the local host nation authorities there.
Q: And also, do you think it's linked to the drones that were sighted three or four different locations back in December of last year that we reported on recently on the state side?
MAJ. GEN. RYDER: I don't – I don’t want to speculate and draw unnecessary connections. You know, again, this is something that – that we'll look into. As you know, small UASs — drones – have become something that's, you know, relatively common now across the landscape. It's something that the department has been looking closely at in terms of how it applies to our facilities, our personnel, whether it's in combat zones or outside of combat zones.
But in terms of these particular incidents in the UK versus the ones in the States, you know, again, I don't want to speculate that there's any connection.
Q: They don't appear to be those of hobbyists, is that correct?
MAJ. GEN. RYDER: Again, it would be, you know, premature to draw any conclusions. We've got to see what these are. I mean, it's entirely possible that it could be hobbyist or something else. We just got to look into it, so. Let's come over here.
Q: Thank you, general. My question will be about ICC's arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and his previous defense minister, Mr. Gallant. So far, most of the European countries have accepted the decision despite that you are rejecting it. Under these circumstances, do you think that this will create a duality between NATO members in this specific and sensitive issue?
MAJ. GEN. RYDER: No.
Q: Thank you. Thank you, general. I have a couple of questions about the Russia, Ukraine and North Korea. According to the Ukraine defense intelligence, North Korea has provided Russia with a KN2030, KN24 and about 100 short-range ballistic missiles. And Russia is expanding its ballistic missile manufacturing plant in North Korea. North Korea and Russia are providing full scale weapons and technical support. What are your concerns about it?
MAJ. GEN. RYDER: Well, Janne, I mean, we've talked about this in the past. We're, of course, concerned about the developing relationship between North Korea and Russia as evidenced by the fact that they've deployed, you know, upwards of 12,000 troops into Russia to support their invasion of Ukraine. And so, it's something that we're going to continue to take seriously, keep an eye on and work closely with our regional partners to — to address those threats.
Q: Russian Kremlin warned that South Korea is being used by the United States and the West. And the what — and that South Korea will be targeted as an accomplice with the West, which will lead to very bad results. It also said that if South Korea provide additional weapons to Ukraine, the war will be prolonged. How do you assess this?
MAJ. GEN. RYDER: How do I assess North Korea's claims that the war would be prolonged?
Q: I mean, the Kremlin, Russia, said that, not North Korea said that.
MAJ. GEN. RYDER: I think Russia obviously invaded Ukraine. It's a little bit of gaslighting there. They could end this war today by withdrawing their troops from Ukrainian territory and restoring peace and stability to the region.
Q: Thank you, general, and welcome back. Channel 12 in Israel is reporting that the Israeli cabinet just approved the cease fire in Lebanon. There's been reporting that the U.S. will contribute to the monitoring mechanism maybe through a being represented by general. Is this one of the ideas that being discussed in the U.S. government about potential role for the Pentagon in this?
MAJ. GEN. RYDER: Well, again, as I mentioned to Natasha, you know, we are consulting closely with our interagency partners and looking at what the potential role of the DOD could be. I don't have any updates to provide from the podium right at this moment. But certainly, you know, as we have more to share on that front, we will.
Q: Is the – is the DOD open to — playing a role in monitoring the mechanism to make sure that the cease fire actually holds?
MAJ. GEN. RYDER: Well, I don't — again, I don't want to get ahead of the process here. We are certainly very supportive of the cease fire. And the Department of Defense plays an important role within our interagency here in the U.S. and on working with partners in the region to prevent a wider conflict. And so, again, Fadi, we'll keep you updated on that front.
Q: One follow up, how do you see potentially the impact of this ceasefire on what's been happening in Gaza in terms of the war, in terms of the potential famine, and in terms of the deal over ceasefire and release of hostages?
MAJ. GEN. RYDER: Sure, and this is something that Secretary Austin has talked about quite a bit is that for a while, we've seen diplomatic means as key to enabling both Lebanese and Israeli citizens to returning to their homes on both sides of the blue line. And so, that — that's probably the most significant as well as, you know, just the simple fact of reducing the amount of violence that we're seeing and the – the destruction and death on both sides of the border.
So, I think that is probably the most prominent. Certainly, we still want to see a situation in Gaza where there's a cease fire so that we can increase the flow of humanitarian assistance and restore a sense of stability and security in that region and — see an end to the conflict between Israel and Hamas. And so, a lot of potential good could come out of this cease fire.
Q: Well, thank you very much. Have there been any attacks on U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria or elsewhere in the Middle East in the past week or so? And also, the summary that OSD provided mentioned two attacks in Jordan. I can recall the Tower 22 attack. Is it possible to find out when the other one was? Thank you.
MAJ. GEN. RYDER: Thanks, Jeff. I do — I am aware of — another, I believe, rocket attack against a facility in Syria, no U.S. injuries or — or facilities damaged. But let me take that question and we'll come back to you in the group here in terms of any specifics that we're able to provide on that. OK, let me go to Mike Glenn, Washington Times.
Q: Thanks, Pat. My question has already been answered. You can go on.
Q: Thanks, Pat. Yesterday, Elon Musk said that he was in a meeting with senior military officers. And they discussed sort of Pentagon procurement and bureaucratic sort of snafus and what have you. Is Mr. Musk holding transition meetings with military officials?
MAJ. GEN. RYDER: I'm not aware of any transition meetings, Konstantin. As you know, the – the President-Elect's transition team has not contacted the department yet to conduct those transitions, so I'm not aware of any – any official meetings.
Q: OK. Got it.
Q: Thank you. I'm following up on Jen's questions. Can you say on the record yet what the intent of any of these drones were? Is it to collect data or signals? Are they conducting surveillance?
MAJ. GEN. RYDER: Yeah, I mean, I don't want to drone on here, but the bottom line is — again still assessing what these are. And, you know, just don't have anything further to pass along. I'd refer you to U.S. Air Forces in Europe, which I'm sure you're in contact with just to keep in touch on the latest on that.
Q: And can you share anything yet about how you guys are detecting or countering them?
MAJ. GEN. RYDER: Again, I don't want to get into the specifics in terms of tactics, techniques and procedures as it relates to force protection. Certainly, we have a variety of means at our disposal and we will protect our personnel and our facilities.
But you know, again, just to kind of put this into context, you know, even here in the United States, right, if – if there are drones that are being flown by hobbyists or – or some other entity, you want to make sure that you're doing due diligence not only to protect yourself and the safety of others, but also using appropriate measures in order to not inadvertently create second- and third-order effects, in other words, potentially harming the civilian communities in which we operate in and around.
So, again, right now, the assessment is that these drones have had no operational impact or safety impact on our personnel at any of these facilities. We're keeping a close eye on them. We're, of course, communicating very regularly with the UK host nation authorities. And we'll take appropriate measures again to protect our personnel and our people.
Q: Just to quick follow up.
MAJ. GEN. RYDER: Yes.
Q: Have there been any drone incidents domestically since October?
MAJ. GEN. RYDER: That's a hard question to answer, Jen. Because I mean, the reality is on any given day, you know, Pat Ryder, hobbyist drone pilot, can fly my drone next to a base and it's in and it's out. And is that a drone incident or are we talking about something more serious where — like the Langley incident, where there's multiple drones operating over a facility for multiple days. So, again, I don't have any statistics in front of me, but just the reality is that these small aircraft are now ubiquitous across the United States and the world.
I have a very close relative of mine who's a drone pilot and he flies his drone all over and does amateur photography. And what if that drone gets blown or carried by the wind too close to a facility or they don't understand FAA rules, etc., etc. So, this is something that the department, the FAA and others are looking at in this modern era of small aircraft — how do we make sure that we're responsibly protecting our assets while at the same time not assuming every single aircraft is going to be a threat. So, thank you.
Q: Welcome back. I hate to go on about it, too. However –
MAJ. GEN. RYDER: —Please do drone on.
Q: I have to drone on. This is the third time in two weeks; they appear to be coordinated, persistent operations, not the work of a hobbyist. There are reports out of Britain that 60 military personnel have been deployed, 60 British personnel have been deployed. Does this come down to the MOD? Is it down to the Home Office? I mean, there are other ways of taking down drones without shooting them down.
MAJ. GEN. RYDER: Yeah, and you're right. And again, I won't speak for the MOD and, as I highlighted, of course the U.S. military are guests in England, in the United Kingdom, at the invitation of the government of the United Kingdom. So, certainly working very closely with the authorities there. We are taking it seriously. We're monitoring, taking appropriate measures. Again, I'm not going to get into the specific TTPs in terms of when and if we feel that we need to take something down. At this point the assessment is that these do not pose any type of affect on our operations or safety of our personnel. So …
Q: (inaudible)
MAJ. GEN. RYDER: So, I don't have an answer; I'd have to refer you to USAFE. But I mean, it's not uncommon if we have small teams that go around the world that are specialists in various capabilities. So, I don't have an answer to that question. But I mean, you've got RAF Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath, RAF Feltwell, all those bases are in close proximity, I mean literally minutes away from each other.
So, again, we'll continue to keep an eye on it. But as of right now, I would just caution jumping to conclusions about what this is and who's doing it. And we'll just continue to keep you updated.
Q: I have an unrelated question. There are reports that the Houthis — excuse me, the Russians have begun recruiting Yemenis to the fight. That came out of Ukraine. However, are you monitoring any more cooperation between the Russians and the Houthis in the Yemen area?
MAJ. GEN. RYDER: What I would tell you, Charlie, is nothing significant, and that's just the bottom line. So, nothing significant on that front.
Q: You haven't seen ships going into Yemen? You haven't seen — because we saw that a few months ago.
MAJ. GEN. RYDER: Yeah, I mean beyond that nothing that I would characterize as significant.
Q: What about intelligence help?
MAJ. GEN. RYDER: I don't have anything to provide from the podium here. So, again, probably the best way to describe it is, at this point, we're aware that they of course are in contact, have been in contact with each other, but nothing significant in terms of aid to operations in Ukraine.
Q: (inaudible) a handful of Yemeni soldiers in Ukraine, but what the Russians are providing the Houthis.
MAJ. GEN. RYDER: Yeah, and to this point, again, I wouldn't say there's anything significant on that front.
Q: And nothing significant in terms of what — you were saying something, you didn't finish that?
MAJ. GENERAL RYDER: No, I finished the sentence.
Q: So, nothing significant in terms of cooperation or –
MAJ. GEN. RYDER: —Yeah, I think the question was, are they providing capabilities and/or are they providing — yeah, is Russia providing anything to the Houthis in support of their efforts? And no, not that I'm aware of, right.
(CROSSTALK)
Q: Now that the ceasefire seems to be achieved, what kind of cooperation or support the U.S. is going to give to the UNIFIL militaries in the Blue Zone between Israel and Lebanon? Is there some sort of talks or how are you guys going to –
MAJ. GEN. RYDER: —Yeah, just like I relayed to your colleagues, again, I don't have any updates to provide right now other than we've been having those discussions about the potential role for the Department of Defense and we'll certainly keep you updated when we have something along those lines.
Q: And I have another question. Are you guys seeing any potential threat from Iran coming out from different Israeli neighbors? Now that the Hezbollah are like blocked, what about the neighbors like the Iranian allies?
MAJ. GEN. RYDER: Yeah, I mean, nothing beyond what we've already seen from Iranian proxy groups. I mean, obviously still they obviously still pose a significant threat to Israel and the region. And we'll continue to work with our partners to include Israel to defend Israel from those kinds of attacks, but nothing new that you're not already tracking.
All right, last question, Tony.
Q: A couple, one housekeeping question and — what's the status of the annual China military power report? Is that going to come out before this administration changes?
MAJ. GEN. RYDER: Tony, I don't have an update to provide — I don't want to give you bad information in terms of timeline. Obviously, that is a report that we continue to work on, and we'll keep you updated in terms of the release date.
Q: Elon Musk question, not related to a transition. Over the weekend, he used a potty mouth pejorative to describe the F-35's design, your largest program in history. What is your response? He implied that the Pentagon should buy more drones and not manned aircraft, but he really took a shot at the F-35?
MAJ. GEN. RYDER: Yeah, as I'm sure you can appreciate, Mr. Musk is currently a private citizen. I'm not going to make any comments about what a private citizen may have to say about the F-35.
Thanks very much, everybody. Appreciate it.