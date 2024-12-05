Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder Holds a Press Briefing

PENTAGON PRESS SECRETARY MAJOR GENERAL PAT RYDER: All right. Well, good afternoon, everyone. Just a few things here at the top and we'll get right to your questions.
First, as you may have seen, Secretary Austin was at the United States Military Academy at West Point yesterday, where he delivered a speech to the Corps of Cadets reflecting on his own time as a West Point cadet, his public service career, and his experience on the battlefield. The secretary shared thoughts and advice stemming from his 45 years serving as a soldier and as the secretary of defense for the cadets as they prepare to become future leaders in the United States Army. Transcript of the speech as well as a video are posted on the DOD website at defense.gov.
Shifting gears, earlier today Secretary Austin hosted the Armenian minister of defense at the Pentagon for a bilateral meeting, the first such meeting in two decades. The leaders reaffirmed the strategic partnership between our two countries and also reaffirmed our shared objective of an enduring peace in the South Caucasus. The two leaders also discussed ongoing and future security cooperation efforts such as military education and professionalization, institutional capacity building, and training. A full readout will be available on Defense.gov later today.
Looking ahead, Secretary Austin will depart tomorrow for Simi Valley, California to attend the 2024 Reagan National Defense Forum. This marks the secretary's fourth year attending the forum. And on Saturday, December 7, he'll deliver the keynote address which will be live streamed.
Additionally, alongside Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, Secretary Austin will also be the recipient of the Ronald Reagan Peace Through Strength Award from the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute.
Following the Reagan National Defense Forum, Secretary Austin will travel to Tokyo, Japan for a multi-day visit. This trip marks his 13th visit to the Indo-Pacific as secretary of defense and comes as the department continues its historic efforts to bolster our partnerships and alliances and advance a shared vision of peace, security, and prosperity in the region. We'll have much more to share on the secretary's engagements in Japan soon.
Separately, on Tuesday, I highlighted US self-defense strikes in the vicinity of MSS Euphrates in Syria, when US forces faced an imminent danger due to several threats, to include rockets and mortars fired in the direction of US forces in the area. US Central Command has advised that three US service members are being evaluated for possible TBI. As you know, those numbers can fluctuate, and I'm not aware of any other injuries at this time. Again, we'll not hesitate to take appropriate action to protect our forces if they are threatened.
And finally, throughout his tenure, Secretary Austin has prioritized the development and rapid fielding of capabilities to counter the urgent and growing threat posed by unmanned systems. This week the secretary signed a classified strategy for countering unmanned systems to unify the department's approach to countering these systems that looks across domains, characteristics, and time frames.
Unmanned systems, more commonly known as drones, have the potential to pose both an urgent and enduring threat to US personnel, facilities, and assets overseas and, increasingly, in the US homeland. As you know, the threats presented by these systems are changing how wars are fought. With a singular strategy for countering unmanned systems, in conjunction with other major DOD initiatives like the Joint Counter Small UAS Office and Replicator 2, the DOD is orienting around a common understanding of the challenge and a comprehensive approach to addressing it.
And with that, I'm happy to take your questions. We'll start with AP. Lita?
Q: Thank you, Pat. A quick question on transition. Has there been — can you just update us? Has there have been any steps or any movement at all for any transition meetings or anything here in the Pentagon?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: Lita, what I would tell you is no contact at this stage. I do understand that — that the transition team has signed the DOJ MOU, but we're awaiting word from the federal transition coordinator and the Trump transition team regarding the next steps.
Of course, we here at the DOD are prepared to support a calm, orderly transition and ensure that the landing team has all the necessary information, consistent with governing documents and agreements, to ensure that they're prepared to perform their function duties and duties on day one.
Q: And then just a quick second question. You talked about this new classified strategy. And you had talked before about that there were some incursions, particularly down in Virginia over military facilities, and there's been others. Is there anything in the strategy that's more tactical, that allows commanders to do anything, or is this just a broad statement of policy?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: Of course, it's got all kinds of good information. But it's classified, so I can't talk about it. So really, Lita, again recognizing that the strategy is classified, we will have an unclassified fact sheet that we'll be providing soon.
Really just kind of looking at how we'll approach this. One is ensuring that the department is prepared to conduct counter unmanned system operations, counter-UAS operations. Two is looking at how we respond to incidents that do occur by pulling together subject matter experts and resources. And then third is tracking equipment and counter UAS equipment. You know, UAS is one aspect of drones.
So really, again broad brush, it's kind of looking at this in a comprehensive and cohesive way. Again, I'm not going to go into the specific tactics, techniques, procedures at this point, but it enables the department to approach this in a way, again, that's comprehensive, cohesive, and holistic. Thanks.
Carla.
Q: Thanks. Going back to Syria, you mentioned the three service members being evaluated for TBIs. Who was responsible for that attack? Who did the US military target on Tuesday?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: Again, as I highlighted on Tuesday, I mean, that's something that we're still assessing. You know, it's, again, important to highlight that that region has been the — so, first of all, we know that Iranian backed militia groups operate in that area. We also know that Syrian military — Syrian regime forces operate in that area.
But this location has been used in the past by groups like Iranian backed militias to target US forces at MSS Euphrates. But, again, in terms of who was operating those vehicles or who was firing those rockets and mortars, that is something that, as I understand it, CENTCOM is still assessing.
Q: True. But you did mention a T-64 tank last time.
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: Correct.
Q: Isn't that normally something that's used by the Syrians or the Russians, not Iranian militia groups?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: Entirely possible, Carla. Again, as I just highlighted, I mean, we do know that there are Syrian regime forces in that area. But in terms of at that moment and who was doing what, that's something that, again, as I understand it, CENTCOM is still looking at.
Q: And then one last one on Ukraine. Is the Pentagon still committed to using up all of the funds that Congress approved to send to Ukraine? I think we're at $6 billion PDA left and $2 billion roughly in USAI.
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: Right, $2.21 billion in USAI and $6.8 billion in PDA. And again, the — to be clear, you know, the direction that we've been — that we've received from the White House is to make every effort to continue to rush security assistance to Ukraine and employ the authorities that we have, and we're doing exactly that.
I mean, the thing that hasn't changed is the sense of urgency within the department in terms of supporting Ukraine, understanding that — the fight that they're in. And we've been doing that for, you know, upwards of three years, almost three years now, and we'll continue to do that and continue to ensure that we're speaking with them and our allies and partners to enable Ukraine to defend its freedom and its sovereignty.
Konstantin.
Q: Thanks, Pat. Moving to South Korea, could you give us an update on the status of US forces in South Korea? And specifically, can you speak to whether troops there are still under any restrictions?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: So, first of all, to my knowledge, Konstantine, no change in force posture. And, you know, we're obviously ensuring — doing due diligence in terms of accountability and things like that. But I'm not aware of any significant impact operationally, physically, safety-wise on any US forces in South Korea.
Of course, you know, we are in contact with our ROK counterparts at the Ministry of Defense. But, yeah, bottom line is I'm not aware of any impact in that regard.
Q: And just to be clear, troops are free to go off base as they choose?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: To my knowledge, that's the case. Of course, you know, certainly I'd recommend you reach out to USFK, but I'm not aware of any changes in that regard. Thank you very much.
Brandy?
Q: Thank you, Pat. On the new counter unmanned strategy, how long was that in the making? And was it prompted by the sort of recent increasing reports of incursions over US military bases both abroad and in the States?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: Thanks, Brandy. I'd — I don't have a specific time frame to give you, other than to say that this has been — I'm confident that this has been work that's been going on for some time. I mean, you know, if you go — you've been following this very closely. You know the impact that drones have had on the battlefield. This is not necessarily a new thing.
But what we're seeing is the way that drones are being applied, the impact of how they're being used is something that, again, we can't just deal with ad hoc. We need to do this in a comprehensive, cohesive manner. And so, that's really what this strategy does, is it essentially enables the department — the department to look across the entire department and our interagency partners how we can best work together to address this.
So, to answer your question, no, this is not a response to recent events. This is work that's been going on for some time, and obviously very important work.
Q: Do you have any new information about progress that's been made between the US and UK militaries getting to the bottom of those previous incursions? And have there been any more?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: Yeah, I don't — I don't have any updates to pass along from the podium here, Brandy. I'd recommend you call US Air Forces in Europe or the UK Ministry of Defense. Thanks.
Fadi?
Q: Thank you, General. So, the — concerning those three US soldiers who are being evaluated for the potential TBI, where were they when that impact happened? What raised the concern of potential —
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: Yeah. Again, this is all, you know, in the vicinity of MSS Euphrates, in that — that region down there.
Q: Inside the wire or outside the wire?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: That's as detailed as I'm going to get.
Q: On Tuesday, I asked you whether the US provided support for SDF forces attack on the seven villages where the SAA is located. They have positions there. And you referred me to the SDF. I'm asking you as a spokesperson for the Pentagon, did your forces provide any support for the SDF in that operation?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: Look, our forces are in Syria to conduct a counter ISIS operation, right, the enduring defeat of ISIS. They have partnered with the SDF on those missions. Certainly they communicate with the SDF on a frequent basis, as partners do. But our forces in that region were threatened. We took action to mitigate that threat and will do so again.
And so, again, you know, they're communicating with one another. We're aware of what the SDF is doing. I'm not going to talk about SDF operations. I'll let them talk about their operations. But let me just be crystal clear. Our forces are in Syria to conduct the enduring defeat of ISIS mission. We're doing that in partnership with the SDF. And I'm just going to leave it there.
Q: But with all due respect, General, I'm not asking about SDF operations. I'm asking about your operations. Did the US forces provide support for SDF offensive on SAA positions in those seven villages east of —?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: If you're asking were US forces, you know, participating in combined arms maneuver with the SDF, the answer is no. All right.
Q: That's not my question.
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: Ok.
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: I've answered the question —
Q: I'm not getting a yes or no from you. I mean, for transparency —
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: No.
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: John, what do you got?
Q: Thank you, General. About Syria, after Aleppo it looks like the opposition forces are moving southward toward other important cities in city — in Syria like Homs [ph] and Hama. And is — your position is changing because the thing is evaluating to something or evolving to something bigger it seems. Do you have any communication at this phase with the opposition forces or through your Turkish allies on the developments in Syria?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: I mean, we're certainly monitoring the situation closely. Again, the US has no role in what's happening right now in terms of northwestern, Syria and HTS and their operations and the Syrian regime. I mean, again, as you know, the Syrian civil war has been going on for a while. This is a new development in that war.
But again, we're monitoring closely, very aware of the destabilizing effect. As we've said earlier, we call on all parties to de-escalate to ensure the protection of minority groups in the region. We don't want to see more death and destruction in that regard, but again we're — no involvement by the US. Thanks.
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: Matt.
Q: Thanks, Matt. On Syria, an SDF spokesperson said that ISIS is claiming to have control over significant portions of the arms and Deir ez-Zor regions. Does that match your assessment? Is ISIS gaining ground? And can you give us any update on the success that American counterterror forces are having or not having in the area?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: To my knowledge, I'm not aware of ISIS taking any type of significant territory. We do know that ISIS does maintain a capability for obvious reasons, which is why we're there. We do see them continuing to plan and conduct attacks, which again is why we're there working with the SDF, which is also supporting counter ISIS operations. So, it's a threat we obviously have to take seriously, because what we don't want to see is a resurgence back to what we saw a decade ago. So, I'll just leave it there. Thanks. Charlie.
Q: Thank you, general. Have you — well, have your colleagues had any more de-conflicting conversations with the Russians in Syria?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: I don't have anything to read out on that front yet.
Q: Okay, but then a few days ago you said that an A-10 had been used in close combat, or at least close protection. That came out a few days later. Do we have any more information about an A-10 being used in ground operations that are being conducted by the SDF?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: So, no, I answered this question on Tuesday, which is why I'm looking confused. So, an A-10 conducted a self-defense strike near MSS Euphrates when some individuals were establishing a rocket rail. The A-10s went in, took it out, period, dot, self-defense, not in support of any kind of operations by any other groups that are going around. This is defending our forces. That simple.
Q: But I was asking since then.
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: No, I'm not aware of anything. Thanks. Janne.
Q: Thank you, general. Two questions on South Korea and the issues related to South Korea and the United States. First question, how do you assess the fact that South Korea's martial law declaration was inevitably lifted without armed conflict under the president's authority to protect the liberal democracy and prevent national security threats?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: I mean, that's really a question that you need to ask the ROK government about. I'm not going to comment on their domestic — no, I'm not going to get into discussing allied nations’ domestic politics or management.
Q: Second question, the United States, South Korea Nuclear Consultative Group, NCD, meeting the last two meetings of the Biden administration was scheduled to be held in Washington, D.C. this week, but was canceled. Can you tell us why it was canceled, or will you resume on a different day?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: I don't have any updates to provide in terms of rescheduling. Again, just given the events in ROK, it was deemed a prudent measure, and we'll keep you updated in terms of a new date when that's rescheduled. Thank you.
Q: Two questions in the Middle East, one Syria, one Lebanon. What steps has the US military taken in Syria in light of the security situation and to prepare for what looks like the possible collapse of the Assad regime?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: So, I'm not going to speculate about the future of the Assad regime or — and again, our forces are in Syria to support the enduring defeat of ISIS. We're obviously going to take appropriate measures to ensure that those forces are protected. But as it relates to the ongoing Syrian civil war and what you see in terms of the groups, various groups fighting one another, I mean that's something that we're going to continue to monitor. As we've highlighted, we would call on all parties to deescalate, but from a US military standpoint, our focus continues to be on the defeat ISIS mission.
Q: And then can you update us on the effort of General Jasper Jeffers as part of the ceasefire monitoring mechanism? Has that advanced to a point where it’s fully functioning or what can you say to that?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: I don't have any more detailed updates to provide from what I gave out on Tuesday. General Jeffers is in Beirut working out of the embassy. But again, we'll keep you updated as we have new information to provide. Let me go back to Wafa.
Q: Thank you, general. In light of the quick advances the opposition in Syria is making, if you can explain a little bit how the Pentagon will address the new circumstances on the ground in Syria. Is the Pentagon ready to engage with elements of this opposition? And also, are these circumstances — will have impact on the US forces posture in Syria?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: So, let me make sure, just to clarify, are you asking, will the US reach out to HTS?
Q: Elements of this opposition?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: I mean it is a terrorist group, so no, no plans to do that. And again, as I mentioned, the US has nothing to do with that offensive. And as far as it relates to US personnel in Syria, I'll say it again. The whole reason our forces are there and have been there is to support the enduring defeat of ISIS mission. We’ll continue to work with partners like the SDF toward that end. But that is our mission.
Q: Do you have any concerns that this situation in Syria can spill out into Iraq?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: Well, I mean that's what you saw 10 years ago, right, as essentially the security vacuum that was created by the repressive measures of the Assad regime instigated the rise of ISIS, which did spill over into Iraq, which is why US forces have been working very closely with an international coalition for a decade now to prevent the resurgence of ISIS, so that that can be contained.
Again, as it relates to what's going on in northwestern Syria, we're obviously all watching. We want to see a de-escalation. We understand the potential ramifications regionally, but right now from a US military standpoint, our focus continues to be on preventing an ISIS resurgence.
Q: There are some reports about Russia withdrawing naval assets from Syria. Do you have anything on this?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: I don't, I'd have to refer you to the Russian MOD. Let me go to the phone real quick. Jeff Schogol, Task & Purpose.
Q: Hi, I know this has been covered, but Al-Monitor is reporting that when the US troops on Tuesday were attacked, they were supporting a militia, possibly part of the SDF, that was fighting the Assad regime. And I was just wondering if there's any information about this. I know you may say, Jeff, you need to talk to the Assad regime, but I think they're looking at flight tickets and hotels at the moment.
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: Yeah, thanks, Jeff. I mean, very similar question to what your colleague Fadi just asked and so I'll try again. So, we have US forces that are operating at MSS Euphrates. They're obviously in partnership with the SDF when it comes to the enduring defeat of ISIS mission. We do communicate with the SDF. We are aware in many cases of their operations to ensure that that our forces know who's doing what.
In this particular case, I'm not going to talk about SDF operations. I'm not an SDF spokesperson, and so I'm just not going to do that. US forces are in that region. Are they communicating with the SDF? Of course. Were US forces threatened when the elements that I highlighted earlier started threatening our forces? We took appropriate action to mitigate that threat, protect our forces. Again, our mission in Syria has not changed. It's the enduring defeat of ISIS. And again, I'll leave it there. Let me go to Jeff defense news.
All right. Howard from the War Zone.
Q: Hey, thanks. In a completely different vein, I wanted to ask you about NGAD. And can you tell me why the program was punted over to the Trump administration? And also, are there any other big programs on the chopping block, like maybe Sentinel or Replicator?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: I'm sorry, which program was — were you saying was punted to the Trump administration?
Q: [Off mic] program or Replicator?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: Well, Howard, you know, I'm not going to talk or speculate about the future. I mean, as you — as you know, the Department of Defense, it's — our mission is to defend the country. And that doesn't necessarily mean that we're putting time limits on the things that we do.
And so, you know, unmanned systems, drones, are going to be something, again, that we will need to take a holistic, comprehensive approach to addressing for — again, for all the reasons that you know, as you see playing out in places like Ukraine and other areas of the world.
So, the Department of Defense is, you know, administration agnostic in that regard in that our focus is on defending the country. Again, I won't speculate on what future administrations may do, but I can be very confident in saying that we'll do everything we need to do to defend this country. Thank you.
Take a couple more here. We go to Noah and then we'll go to Jared.
Q: Just to start out with a couple of clean up questions, you said soon on a fact sheet releasing about the new strategy. When is soon?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: Hopefully today.
Q: And on the conversations with the counterparts in the ROK, can you tell us what level those are and when they've occurred? I'm assuming not at the secretary's level.
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: Yeah. I don't have anything to read out in or announce in terms of the secretary speaking to the ROK minister of defense. Certainly, we'll keep you updated in that regard. We have been in contact with the ROK ministry of defense at multiple levels, to include from here in DOD, but I don't have any dates to pass along in that regard.
Q: And just a quick last one. There was a call reported and acknowledged later between the chairman [General Charles Q. Brown, Jr., Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff] and General Gerasimov of Russia that happened last week, and the call was not immediately read out afterward, given that there was secrecy concerns between the two of them. I was wondering if we can have a commitment from you sitting at the top of the briefing room here to read out in the future such calls, given that the details that are provided are not exactly comprehensive in all of them.
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: Yeah, as far as Joint Staff goes, I'd refer you to Joint Staff. You know, certainly I know, just like we do, they endeavor to do all they can to be as transparent as possible about these kinds of things. And so, certainly, you know, we'll continue to work toward that end, Noah.
Jared, and then we'll get you a question as long as it's related to current news of the day.
Q: Yes, sir.
So, I think we've covered this pretty well, but I just wanted to make sure we cover every base here. You mentioned that what transpired in Deir ez-Zor, there was no US combined arms maneuver with the SDF, but that the US is often aware of their operations. Were US forces in and around — in the vicinity of the MSS Euphrates, were they in communication with and advising SDF elements either conducting their operation or overseeing it? I mean, I'm asking about the role of US forces.
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: Jared, I appreciate the questions, but I'm just not going to have any more to provide beyond what I've already provided. Thanks.
Q: Ok. And can — just can you confirm whether US forces did or did not kinetically engage in that area before coming under fire?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: Our forces engaged in self-defense, period, dot. Ok.
Q: Thanks.
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: I'll say it again. They engaged in self-defense because our forces were threatened. And our forces are in Syria to support the enduring defeat of ISIS.
All right, last question.
Q: Two, please.
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: As long as it's news of the day, sir.
Q: Yes, sir, it is on the news of the day. Mr. Anthony Schinella, senior intelligence officer, before he committed suicide in Arlington, he had published — he — there is articles that were published with me about the Russian bounties to the Taliban for killing your soldiers. In this scenario that we are facing right now, or that is about to start, do you see such things happening again, third party playing their roles and affecting the US interest?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: I'm not sure I fully understand your question. But if you're saying are we concerned about third parties threatening the United States, I mean, again, look —
Q: [Off mic] the Russians and the Iranians.
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: Well, you know, look, if you look at the national defense strategy, it makes very clear what we highlight as threats against United States national security interest, to include Russia as an acute threat and to include malign activity by countries like Iran through their proxy groups.
And so, this Department of Defense works with our allies and partners around the world on a daily basis to protect US national interests, as well as protecting our citizens and our service members who are serving around the world. So, regardless of what those threats are, it's something we take very seriously and will continue to do so. But as it relates to any, you know, specific things like that, I don't have anything to provide.
Q: Just one last one, General. Has the Pakistan military at all shared with you about the recent surge that I feel, especially from the Afghans, that the US military and the State Department has resided in Pakistan, that they are working towards this, like, separatist movement in this one state of Pakistan, which is just right next to Afghanistan?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: You're talking about Baluchistan?
Q: No, with Afghanistan beside the Pashtun area, where — which I, for the last 40 years, have the paper in. Have they at all shared concerns? Like, this — these concerns, from a journalist point of view, it comes all the way to Washington DC to some of, like, the journalists working in the Pashto radio. They are — they seem to be all pushing the Afghans sitting over there and a couple of people here for this complete separatist movement of the Pashtun region and the Pashtun belt. And that's where you have all the TTP guys. So, are you at all looking at this scenario keenly or not?
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: I don't have anything to provide from the podium in terms of Pakistani military strategy. I mean, as we've discussed before, the US of course values Pakistan as a partner when it comes to areas like counterterrorism, and so we'll continue to have those conversations. But I'd refer you to the Pakistani military to discuss their operations and their counterterrorism efforts.
All right, Will. Last question, man. Bring us home.
Q: Thank you. My question is, as far as Chinese hacking, how this building has been affected in any way? Because in the past, also Chinese have been stealing — or thieves US secret in many ways, including businesses, industries, and also defense.
MAJOR GENERAL RYDER: Yeah, I appreciate the question. As a matter of policy, we're not going to discuss, you know, potential threats, hacks, etc. I can assure you this is something we take very seriously every single day. You — as you highlighted, it is a significant threat globally. And so, again, we'll continue to do due diligence and ensure that our networks and our personnel are able to operate safely and effectively around the world.
Thanks very much everybody. Appreciate it. And remember, we're in Syria for the defeat ISIS mission.