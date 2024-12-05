SECRETARY OF DEFENSE LLOYD AUSTIN: Mr. Minister, welcome to the Pentagon. Your visit is historic. Armenia extended its hand to the United States, and I'm proud to host you here today. The United States supports a sovereign, independent, and prosperous Armenia, and the strategic relationship between our countries has never been closer.
Armenia's partnership with the Kansas National Guard has grown over more than 20 years, and today the Guard is helping to advance your defense reform agenda. The US and Armenian forces have also trained together for two years now in Armenia, and we plan to sustain this momentum in 2025.
Over the past two years, the United States has provided security assistance to Armenia, and this has been used for armored ambulances and a cyber security operations center and a national training center. You know, we're building on a strong foundation. Our troops served shoulder to shoulder during the Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan, and we continue to work together in the NATO Kosovo Force.
This is our first meeting and we have a full agenda. And I look forward to hearing about your vision for Armenia's armed forces and about the prospects for peace in the South Caucasus. I'm confident that the United States and Armenia share the goal of a durable, dignified peace and lasting stability in the region.
Suren, welcome again, and thanks for making the trip. And I look forward to our discussion. Over to you, sir.
MINISTER SUREN PAPIKYAN: Thank you, Mr. Secretary. Firstly, thank you for this opportunity to meet you and to discuss the issues related to the international and regional security issues as well as Armenia-US defense cooperation. Armenia-US defense cooperation a history, a vast experience of more than two decades.
But I have to underline that, after my first visit in September 2022 to the United States, our cooperation has been activated. And in fact, this cooperation has involved many new areas, and it really has strategic importance for Armenia.
I attach great importance this year, the appointment of a military adviser to the Republic of Armenia, and for his support in the transformation of Armenian armed forces and his contribution to this process.
Armenia's intention is to reach peace as soon as possible in the region. Armenia has no claims against — no territorial claims against any of its neighbors and is ready to sign as early as possible the peace agreement. In order to reach, it is very important to note — in
order to reach the peace — this long term peace, we have announced a new concept which is called peace crossroads, which has also been approved by US partners.
And we really wish to reach peace, but meanwhile to strengthen the defense capabilities of our country and resilience as a — as an important factor for — to protect our country's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and democracy.
Thank you.
SECRETARY OF DEFENSE LLOYD AUSTIN: Well, thank you, Mr. Minister. Once again, thanks for making the trip. We're delighted to have you. I look forward to a great discussion.
Thanks, everybody.