SECRETARY OF DEFENSE PETE HEGSETH: [Inaudible] that Mark's statements yesterday were spot on. So, thank you for [inaudible] representing the United States. And I don't think anybody has done more to advance the cause of strengthening NATO than President Trump. He started it in his first term calling for 2 percent, calling for investment in this alliance.
You've got to be -- to be an alliance, you've got to be more than flags, you've got to be formations. You've got to be more than conferences; you need to be -- keep combat ready capabilities. So, we're here to continue the work that President Trump started, which is a commitment to 5 percent defense spending across this alliance, which we think will happen.
It has to happen by the summit at The Hague later this month. So, that's our focus, 5 percent, combat-credible and capable forces and then making sure NATO is focused on its core mission, continental defense where its comparative advantage exists. So, we look forward to talking to counterparts today and advancing American interests, but also the interests of the continent. Thank you all.
UNKNOWN: No, I'm just so glad you're here and welcome to NATO.
SECRETARY OF DEFENSE PETE HEGSETH: It's great to be here. Thank you.
Q: [Crosstalk] Why is it so [inaudible]