An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Transcript

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth Statement to Press at the NATO Defense Ministerial Meeting in Brussels, Belgium

June 5, 2025 Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth

SECRETARY OF DEFENSE PETE HEGSETH:  [Inaudible] that Mark's statements yesterday were spot on. So, thank you for [inaudible] representing the United States. And I don't think anybody has done more to advance the cause of strengthening NATO than President Trump. He started it in his first term calling for 2 percent, calling for investment in this alliance.

You've got to be -- to be an alliance, you've got to be more than flags, you've got to be formations. You've got to be more than conferences; you need to be -- keep combat ready capabilities. So, we're here to continue the work that President Trump started, which is a commitment to 5 percent defense spending across this alliance, which we think will happen.

It has to happen by the summit at The Hague later this month. So, that's our focus, 5 percent, combat-credible and capable forces and then making sure NATO is focused on its core mission, continental defense where its comparative advantage exists. So, we look forward to talking to counterparts today and advancing American interests, but also the interests of the continent. Thank you all.

UNKNOWN:  No, I'm just so glad you're here and welcome to NATO.

SECRETARY OF DEFENSE PETE HEGSETH:  It's great to be here. Thank you.

Q:  [Crosstalk] Why is it so [inaudible]

hegseth NATO hegseth travels Defense Secretary