Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth Greets Israeli Minister of Defense Israel Katz

SECRETARY OF DEFENSE PETE HEGSETH: Well, Minister Katz, it is wonderful to meet you in person. Obviously, we've spoken on the phone many, many times. Welcome to the Pentagon. Welcome to your team, some of which we saw just earlier this week.
MINISTER OF DEFENSE ISRAEL KATZ: Starting to feel very comfortable.
SECRETARY OF DEFENSE PETE HEGSETH: That's right, as it should, as it should. So welcome. And on behalf of our team, we want to congratulate you on an incredibly successful Rising Lion and 12-day war. It changed the region and the world and was an example of why Israel is a model ally, understands the threat, is capable and will act in defense of your own country but also recognizing the collective security threats that we face.
So I want to commend – I mean, the chairman and I, all of us had a chance to watch in real time what you are capable of and we're grateful. And of course, our portion in Operation Midnight Hammer which demonstrated the capabilities of the United States military. And of course, those three nuclear sites in Iran which were obliterated, in case our press can't figure that out, which they seem to not be able to do. And the more we report and the more we see, the more we understand how devastating those attacks were on all three of those nuclear sites.
But it was not just a message to those nuclear sites, but also to the rest of the world, America can fly 37 hours undetected into a hostile nation, deliver decisive, precise munitions that only the United States of America has and is capable of employing, and then go home safely. That's a message to the world.
And we did – ultimately, what you did and what we did remade the region and created incredible opportunities, we believe, eventually, should Iran make the choice for peace. That's ultimately the hope of your country and the hope of ours. So we stand firmly with Israel, committed to reinforcing your right to self-defense and whether it's new capabilities, that defense or a lasting peace, we look forward to working together even more. So Mr. Minister, thank you for being here. I appreciate it.
MINISTER OF DEFENSE ISRAEL KATZ: Thank you, Mr. Secretary, for your kind hospitality. I would like to express just how much I am impressed with Operation Midnight Hammer. It was a brave and historic decision by President Trump. Together, we destroyed the Iranian nuclear program. We destroyed the Iranian nuclear program.
SECRETARY OF DEFENSE PETE HEGSETH: You could say that a third time for the press, if you want.
MINISTER OF DEFENSE ISRAEL KATZ: I [inaudible] for everyone, for everyone. It's very clear. We targeted enrichment sites, nuclear scientists and other targets related to the nuclear program. We also destroyed Iran's missile production capability. Our joint goal is to keep our achievements stopping Iran from building its nuclear program and mass production of missiles.
We have a very close partnership and we will continue to strengthen it in the fields of missile defense and drones. I would like to thank you again for playing a key role in the partnership and friendship between the United States and Israel. Your hospitality during my visit here is an example of it. Thank you very much, to you, to the president and to all that did the great common operation and first of all, for as I said, for President Trump for his brave and historic decision. Thank you very much.
SECRETARY OF DEFENSE PETE HEGSETH: Absolutely. And thank you very much. Look forward to the meeting. Thank you.