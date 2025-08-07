Pentagon Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson Holds an Off-Camera, On-the-Record Press Briefing

KINGSLEY WILSON: Hello, everyone, thanks for coming. I'll start off with a few things at the top and then we'll get to your questions. Before we begin, I want to address the incident yesterday at Fort Stewart, Georgia. Secretary Hegseth expresses his full support to the Fort Stewart community, and our prayers remain with the wounded soldiers and their families.
We commend the swift actions of those soldiers who subdued the suspect as well as the first responders and Fort Stewart leadership. This incident remains under investigation. For further details, I'll refer you to the Army CID and Fort Stewart.
In support of President Trump's executive order to protect the American people against invasion, and in response to a request for assistance from DHS, Secretary Hegseth approved DHS access and use of the land at Fort Bliss, Texas, where DOD is focused first on developing the detention center at Fort Bliss.
Beginning mid-July, we have begun working on establishing a detention center at Fort Bliss. Since then, work has begun for initial detainment capacity of 1,000 illegal aliens with initial operating capacity likely to be achieved by mid-late August. Once DOD achieves initial stand up, we will finish construction for up to 5,000 beds in the weeks and months ahead. Upon completion, this will be the largest federal detention center in history for this critical mission, the deportation of illegal aliens.
Regarding another key homeland defense mission, I want to highlight a significant achievement in Los Angeles and commend the extraordinary work of our National Guard and U.S. Marines. The DOD played an important role in protecting federal missions, property, and people in Los Angeles. At its peak on June 6th, there were thousands of rioters in L.A. Just two months later, on August 5th, there were a meager 20 to 25 protesters in and around Los Angeles.
The deployment of 4,700 DOD service members played a crucial role in deterring rioters and ultimately bringing peace back to Los Angeles. In its support of federal law enforcement missions, DOD regularly assisted federal law enforcement and protected them from harm.
Last week, Secretary Hegseth directed the release of approximately 1,350 California National Guardsmen from the Federal Protection Mission. Approximately 300 California National Guardsmen remain in Los Angeles to continue the critical mission of protecting federal personnel and property. DOD will continue to protect federal missions, property, and people as we work to ensure violent agitators do not undermine the rule of law and order in the United States.
Shifting gears, this week, Secretary Hegseth announced that the Moses Ezekiel statue and sculpture, often referred to as "the Reconciliation Monument," will be rightfully returned to Arlington National Cemetery near his burial site after it was unceremoniously removed by the previous administration. Like the Secretary said, it should have never been taken down in the first place by woke lemmings. Unlike the left, we don't believe in erasing American history; we honor it.
Shifting overseas, NATO is delivering on the initiative that President Trump and the NATO Secretary General announced last month to meet immediate needs for Ukraine through investment by NATO allies. We recognize the leadership of Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway and Sweden to fund over $1 billion in much needed American weapons and equipment to Ukraine. This process supports the president's priority, ending the bloodshed, stopping the killing, and achieving a ceasefire.
Lastly, Secretary Hegseth will be at the White House later today to attend the Purple Heart event hosted by President Trump. On Purple Heart Day, the department honors the courage and sacrifice of all Purple Heart recipients. The Purple Heart is the nation's oldest military award and today we reflect on the dedication and the courage of the men and women who have given so much for our freedom. We continue to honor their legacy and extend our gratitude for their unwavering service. With that, I'd be happy to take your questions.
Q: Hi, Mallory Shelbourne with USNI News. What policy have you given the services on how to handle the think tank ban that you announced two weeks ago?
KINGSLEY WILSON: Great question. We will have guidance that we will be putting out, formal guidance to the various COCOMs and services soon on that. But I can speak to the intent behind this. In the aftermath of the Aspen Security Forum and us pulling DOD personnel from attending and speaking at that event, we really wanted to take a look at what engagements that we're supporting and going to from the DOD's perspective to ensure that we're messaging strategically and that we're going to forums where our audiences are going to be. And they're going to hear the message and the amazing things that our warfighters in this department are doing and making a priority.
So, going forward, we're going to make sure that we're strategic about which venues we frequent, which ones we don't. We want to make sure that we're also good – good stewards of taxpayer dollars at the same time, right? A lot of these events are very expensive. Travel is very expensive. We want to make sure that we're cutting waste and bloat where we can and we're going to things that are going to have a major, major impact.
Q: Quick follow up, how are service and veteran affiliated organizations thinking AUSA, AFA is in a few weeks? How are those factoring into the decisions you're making and what criteria are you looking at? Are service members going to be able to attend those events?
KINGSLEY WILSON: I don't want to get ahead of the formal guidance; more is going to come on that. But I will say that there are certain events, obviously, that we will continue to go to especially ones that are with our MSO and VSO partners.
Q: Thanks, Kingsley. Konstantin, Associated Press. So, Israel is preparing to retake Gaza. What role is the US military playing in that effort?
KINGSLEY WILSON: Well, I'll just echo what the president has said, he wants to alleviate the suffering for the people of Gaza. He wants to see peace in the Middle East and in that region in particular. And we are in full support of that. The department does not at this time have a direct role, but if we are asked to support, we of course stand ready at the president's direction.
Q: Is the department ready to support with humanitarian aid the way the last administration did?
KINGSLEY WILSON: I wouldn't want to get ahead of the president, but the DOD is always ready if asked and tasked to deliver.
Q: So, are you saying the Secretary supports the Israeli plan to occupy all of Gaza as Prime Minister Netanyahu just announced today?
KINGSLEY WILSON: I am not saying anything about our position in terms of that. Again, I would defer to the president and to the White House there. He is going to be the one that is leading these negotiations. The DOD's role is to make sure that if we are called upon to support in some capacity, we're doing that.
Q: On same topic, Kingsley, if I may, I have a question on [inaudible] which you term erasing American history. So, on Gaza, there's been discussions about potentially the U.S. playing a bigger role in distributing food due to the famine in Gaza. Has the Pentagon been asked to prepare plans potentially to have boots on the ground in case the administration took the decision to support the distribution of aid and food?
KINGSLEY WILSON: Again, I'm not going to get ahead of the White House and speculate about what our role may or may not be. The details of this plan are forthcoming. But of course, we are in regular contact with the folks at the White House. The Secretary talked to the president routinely and we will make sure that everyone's on the same page and, if we're tasked to do something, we're executing.
Q: So you haven't received such a request.
KINGSLEY WILSON: I'm not going, again, to comment on the specifics of that, but if and when we are tasked with something, we will update you all as we are able.
Q: American history, this Pentagon removed the portrait of the previous chairman who was a decorated military personnel and he is part of American history. Isn't that erasing the same move? How do you differentiate between the Arlington Cemetery issue and this one?
KINGSLEY WILSON: I don't think that's an equal comparison. I don't think comparing one person to a nation coming together in the aftermath of a bloody and catastrophic Civil War is an equal comparison at all. And what we're doing with the Arlington Reconciliation Monument I think should be non-controversial. Again, this is about unity, this is about a nation healing. We want to recognize that important part of American history and make sure that we're celebrating it as a department.
Q: But Kingsley, why did the Secretary take down General Milley's portrait and Mark Esper's portrait? That is whitewashing American history, it's removing portraits. Do you plan to put those portraits back up?
KINGSLEY WILSON: Jen, again, I don't think it's fair to compare individuals, one person or another person to an entire symbol of national unity, which is the Arlington Reconciliation Monument. We are very proud to have that redisplayed. Moses Ezekiel is a fantastic individual. I encourage everyone to look into his story. A true artist and an incredible person. This is something that the department is proud to be returning to Arlington Cemetery and we look forward to that.
Q: Thank you. The Secretary retweeted a story about bringing so-called "shark attacks" back to Army basic training. Is the Secretary about to issue any guidance about changes to not just the Army but entire military training?
KINGSLEY WILSON: So, what I can say on that is that the Secretary is very excited to be making basic training great again. I can confirm that he's going to be looking at basic training and making sure that the standards are where they should be. We want our warfighters to be strong and that starts in basic training, and we want to make sure we really, again, go back to basics. And "shark attacks" are going to be something that he is looking at reinstating.
Q: Thank you very much. Listening on North Korean Kim Jong Un and Kim Yo Jong talking about they will not come to the table, talk with the United States. And also they will not completely give up nuclear weapons. So, what do you expect — I mean, President Trump still wanted to talk with them, but what is the Pentagon's position on North Korea's nuclear weapons? You want they completely give up nuclear weapons from North Korea?
KINGSLEY WILSON: It's an issue that we're certainly very aware of, especially when we interface with our partners in the Indo-Pacific. And I think that's why we've been so encouraged to see a lot of our partners stepping up their defense spending, not just in Europe but in the Indo-Pacific. Secretary Colby has been making this point and we've seen our allies really step up and respond.
And again, we're very proud and encouraged by that because the Indo-Pacific is increasingly a dangerous area. And we want to make sure that our allies understand the urgent needs there and that we work together and collaborate to make sure that the American people are kept safe and that region is kept safe.
Q: Thank you.
KINGSLEY WILSON: Yes, Dan.
Q: Thank you, Kingsley. Dan Lamothe, The Washington Post. I wanted to ask you about the statement your office put out, I believe, about a week ago in regard to the ongoing IG review of Signal. The statement suggested that the review was a sham and, without offering any evidence, didn't really explain why. Can you explain that position, and can you also offer any guidance on whether or not this office will be taking that review seriously when the findings are released?
KINGSLEY WILSON: Absolutely, I can tell you as we said in our statement that the Secretary did make a statement as part of that investigation. And unfortunately, details of that investigation have been leaked to members of the media. So, by virtue of that fact, we believe that this is a witch hunt and a total sham and being conducted in bad faith.
Q: How do you know who even leaked?
KINGSLEY WILSON: We assume that it would be someone from the IG's office because, again —
Q: So, you're attacking somebody based on an assumption?
KINGSLEY WILSON: Dan, what I will say is that we are, in good faith, providing a statement to the IG for this investigation. Unfortunately, for some reason details of that have leaked. And we want to make sure that this investigation is conducted as it should be without information leaking to the press, to the media, to the American public. And we are looking forward to working towards that, but unfortunately there have been aspects of it that have leaked and that leads us to believe that it is being conducted in bad faith.
Q: So, you're confirming that the leaked information was accurate?
KINGSLEY WILSON: No.
Q: You're confirming that whatever was leaked was accurate and therefore you —
KINGSLEY WILSON: No, I am not, Jen. I'm saying that by virtue of the fact that anything surrounding an investigation like that, of that sensitive nature, that is supposed to be internal would leak is something that tells us that there are bad actors acting around this investigation. And we're focused, I think too, here at the department on results. And we're focused on delivering for the American people. And the success of Operation Rough Rider, which is what this is all surrounding, is undeniable.
And we are thankful that that operation was a success and it is a testament to our warfighters that it was. So, we will continue at this department to stay laser focused on our mission and on keeping the American people safe, and we're not going to get bogged down by mainstream media gossip and those sorts of things.
Q: But there's still no ships passing through.
KINGSLEY WILSON: I'm sorry, I'm going to continue to call on people, Jen.
Q: Yeah, but there are still — you say it's successful, but there's still no ships passing through the Bab El-Mandeb Strait. So, how is that successful?
KINGSLEY WILSON: It's not fair to everyone if you guys shout out.
Q: We're all interested in hearing —
Q: No, that's a good question. Answer that.
Q: That's a great question. Answer that one.
KINGSLEY WILSON: OK, I will have to take that question, and we'll get back to you, Jen. But going forward, I would appreciate if everyone would raise their hand and we could call on them. Yes, Lara.
Q: Thank you. Lara Seligman with The Wall Street Journal. You mentioned the money coming from NATO for Ukraine. So, that $1 billion, is that going to come for weapons from U.S. stocks or is that coming from the production line?
KINGSLEY WILSON: For those specific details, I'm going to have to refer you to NATO. But what I can tell you is that we're very encouraged as a department and the Secretary is very encouraged to see that NATO is stepping up and leading, right? They've committed to meeting 5 percent in defense spending, that's fantastic and now we're seeing proof is in the pudding.
President Trump has asked them. We're not going to have any more endless blank checks to Ukraine. We are going to have NATO stepping up, leading in their own backyard and providing for their collective defense. So, we're excited to see that they're stepping up and doing that. And for specifics on the details of the payments, the systems, I would refer you to NATO.
Q: And sorry, just on a different topic, can you tell us why General Sims was fired?
KINGSLEY WILSON: I would have to refer you to Joint Staff for that.
Q: Thank you. Sangho Song, South Korea. During the first Trump administration joint exercises with South Korea were rescheduled or suspended or scaled down in order to facilitate diplomacy with North Korea as President Trump engaged with North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un. Is the Pentagon open to the idea of rescheduling or scaling down or suspending current exercises as President Trump has expressed his willingness to engage with North Korea?
KINGSLEY WILSON: I'm certainly not going to get ahead of the president and forecast what he may or may not direct us to do. But that said, we are of course very focused on the Indo-Pacific. I think that is something that the Secretary has made a priority since he got in the building. His first international trip was to the Indo-Pacific. And we are really trying to do everything that we can as a department to reorient to that theater and make sure that we're countering the China threat.
Q: A follow-up question. Pentagon officials have talked about modernizing their alliance with South Korea. So, can you give us some clarity about what modernization means? Does it include working together with South Korea to counter Chinese threat as well?
KINGSLEY WILSON: I'm going to have to take that question and we'll get you an answer. Yes, Liz?
Q: Thanks. Liz Friden with Fox News. U.S. Cyber Command has been without a commander since April. Are there any plans to nominate anyone for that position?
KINGSLEY WILSON: Not going to get ahead of any announcements, but we will keep you updated, of course, when we have a person to announce for that position.
Q: And separately, moving back to a prior topic, does the Defense Department have any understanding of how many commercial ships are passing through the Red Sea? Is there any way the Defense Department has been measuring that to know the success of its mission or not?
KINGSLEY WILSON: I would refer you to CENTCOM for that. They'll have the specifics.
Q: Thanks, Kingsley. Chris Gordon, Air and Space Forces magazine. So, now that there's a new DOGE lead at the Pentagon and the initial cuts have been made, what's going to be the focus going forward? Are we talking about small things — smaller scale things like cutting travel? Or is there bigger work that this building plans to do there?
KINGSLEY WILSON: DOGE's work at the department is not going to stop. That is absolutely for certain. We are committed to cutting government waste and bureaucracy wherever we can. So, our DOGE team is going to be looking into all facets of that across this department, across the services. And they're going to be engaging with the services to make sure that we're doing everything in a uniform fashion that makes sense and makes sure that our warfighters have everything they need. At the end of the day, we want to make sure our warfighters are equipped to do their jobs and that relies on a department that is functioning efficiently.
Q: A quick follow-up on that. How big is the DOGE team at the Pentagon and what's the scale of their work?
KINGSLEY WILSON: I can get that for you. We'll get back to you, but I can tell you that they're a fantastic team of individuals. A lot of them have prior military service. So, they really understand the needs of our warfighters and this department. And we're very proud to have them in the building, working with us here every day.
Q: Hi. Thanks, Kingsley. Brandi, with DefenseScoop. Following up on that, in the near term, where are you guys going with the workforce reduction efforts? Are you planning for another deferred reduction 3.0? And are there any updates on the hiring freeze?
KINGSLEY WILSON: No updates for you at this time, but I can tell you that the department is committed to modernizing and optimizing and aligning our civilian workforce. These various initiatives have helped us achieve a lot of great things and no final decisions have been made regarding additional reductions at this time, but we will keep you all posted.
Q: A quick follow up. Yesterday, I saw that President Zelenskyy had mentioned that the Ukrainians are ready to go on a drone deal with the US. I was wondering if Secretary Hegseth is supportive of that deal, has he been involved in conversations with his Ukrainian counterparts or the White House on that?
KINGSLEY WILSON: I don't have anything to announce at this time on that.
Q: Ellee Watson, CBS. Is the Pentagon preparing any plans to put National Guard troops on the streets of D.C.?
KINGSLEY WILSON: I wouldn't want to get ahead and speak to any future operational plans that may or may not be happening. So, no updates from our end on that right now for you, but we will keep everybody posted.
Q: Are there any National Guard troops on the streets today?
KINGSLEY WILSON: I don't have anything for you on that at this time, but we will keep you all informed.
Q: Hi. Mike with the AP. Thank you. Last week the president said he was repositioning two nuclear submarines in response to Russia. What role did the Secretary of Defense, if any, have in playing into that decision making?
KINGSLEY WILSON: I'm not going to get into a lot of the conversations that happen leading up to a decision like that. That is the president's prerogative and his to speak to. But what I will tell you is that the Secretary and the president are in complete alignment and communicate regularly about issues all over the world, but specifically the one that you are mentioning.
Q: Do you know what kind of nuclear submarines those were?
KINGSLEY WILSON: I'm not going to get into that for operational security reasons. Let's do one more, Tony.
Q: Tony Capaccio with Bloomberg. The Golden Dome, there's lots of interest in it. There's an industry conference down in Huntsville right now. Your office put out a statement yesterday saying it would be imprudent at this stage, early stage. When will you start giving out information on this $175 billion program?
KINGSLEY WILSON: We will keep you all updated. As our statement said, it would be imprudent for us to release further information at this time. General Guetlein just got in the building, he's assembling a fantastic team and we're very excited for what he's going to do for this program. And we will keep operational security top of mind, of course. But we will also make sure that we are transparent where we can be. But the bottom line is we're going to do our part to ensure that the president's vision for Golden Dome is carried out.
Q: Part of the vision is the cost. Can you take as a question to breakdown of the $175 billion in terms of who crafted the assessment in the first place? And how many years does that cover and what areas will be funded by it? This is not operational security, this is taxpayer dollar spending.
KINGSLEY WILSON: Totally understand, I don't have that sort of a breakdown for you at the moment.
Q: I wouldn't expect that now.
KINGSLEY WILSON: But what I can tell you is that this is, of course, going to be a very expensive program, but it's a very critical and important one. And it is one that the president cares a lot about and we want to make sure that we are delivering on that agenda item and keeping the homeland safe. At the end of the day, our warfighters are tasked with protecting the homeland and that is exactly what Golden Dome America is going to do.
Q: But if you can take a question in terms of breakdown of the dollars and who crafted the assessment in the first place, that figure, where did it come from?
KINGSLEY WILSON: We can try and get that for you, Tony, but again, it would be, I think, imprudent at this time for us to get into that level of specifics. All right, thank you all, I really appreciate it.