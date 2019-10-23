STAFF: Does anyone on the phone have any questions about those rules? I think that we're pretty open. OK, so we'll get started. Ma'am, would you like to open with anything?
DR. LISA PORTER: Sure. So I -- the reason I'm a little late is I just got back from the session that I was speaking at, and I shared the stage with Chairman Pai from the FCC [Federal Communications Commission], and acting administrator Rinaldo -- excuse me -- from NTIA [National Telecommunications and Information Administration], and what I basically did was rollout our plan in 5G. So, I provided a little bit of strategic context of why 5G matters to the DOD [Department of Defense], and then I talked specifically about an upcoming draft RFP [Request for Proposals] that we're going to be releasing next month, in November. And in that draft RFP, we're going to (inaudible) four military (inaudible) on which we're going to do large-scale testing and experimentation with three different use cases, which I did describe just now.
The first use case is AR-VR, or augmented reality, virtual reality, applied to mission training, planning and exercises of that nature and so forth.
The second use case I talked about was smart warehouses, and, if you've walked the floors here and you've been watching, that's one of the enterprise applications that has a lot of commercial opportunity but also has a lot of military opportunity as well. Because the DOD manages one of the most complex, challenging logistics operations in the world. Sometimes people don't think about that, but if you stop and think about what we do, we obviously have a very complex logistics operations demand.
And then the third case is something that's gotten a lot of attention, and it's called dynamic spectrum sharing, and this is where we have to figure out, collaboratively with industry, how we can dynamically share spectrum so that we can much more efficiently use it. And there is a DARPA [Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency] -- what's it called? Shared Spectrum Challenge. It's a mouthful -- SC2 [Spectrum Collaboration Challenge], that is being highlighted here. That is an example of that kind of thinking. So, I didn't want to read to the whole 15 minutes for you, because I want you guys to be able to ask me questions, so I've skipped a lot of the -- the meat, so that way you guys can ask me things you care about. But those were the three use cases we announced.
Draft RFP coming out in November. That -- when we do a draft, that allows industry to provide us feedback. So, if we're missing something or they -- hey, if you provide more explanation here or more context here, it'll help us provide better proposals. That's the kind of thing that you get during a draft RFP response, and, hopefully, we can turn around and release an RFP in December, but, of course, that is going to be contingent upon our FY [Fiscal Year] 2020 defense appropriations bill, which, as you know, right now we're in the CR [Continuing Resolution]. Or, you may or may not know that, but we are in the CR.
So, that's a little bit of a fire hose, because I thought you guys were going to be able to see it streamed, and so I thought we were going to be able to start with you guys already knowing what I just said. And then I found out that that didn't happen, and so for those of you, especially on the phone, I apologize. It's very hard, I think, to get all of this and soak it in a first pass. What I'm trying to avoid is just doing all the talking. So I'm going to stop talking so that you guys can ask what you care about.
STAFF: If you have a question, I would ask that you would please identify yourself.
Q: I'm Diana Goovaerts I'm from Mobile World Live. We’re the official show daily people here.
I was wondering if you could first quantify the opportunity. I know you said it was dependent on funding, so I'm just trying to figure out how big of an opportunity is this for the private sector companies you're looking (inaudible). And then maybe perhaps on the technical side, you could talk more about what spectrum bands you might be focusing on. You know, because that obviously has huge implications for each of the use cases.
DR. PORTER: It does. It does. So regarding the fund, I really can't give you a lot more clarity, because I honestly -- it's impossible to get out ahead of an appropriations bill that hasn't been passed. But regarding the question on spectrum, I'm very glad you asked that because there is some confusion out there about what does the DOD want to do with spectrum and how is the industry thinking about it. There was some really great talks today from a variety of industry folks before I got up there that I think echo what -- the way we look at it, which is that all parts of the spectrum matter. So when you hear people talk about low-band, mid-band and then millimeter wave, all elements of that spectrum matter for these use cases.
Millimeter wave is very effective, of course, for high bandwidth, low latency, and it has a lot of applicability for enterprise applications like smart warehouse. So it also has applications for AR-VR for the same reason, high bandwidth, low latency. But clearly mid-band matters, and you've heard all the conversations as to why. The propagation characteristics are a lot better. And so we see the opportunities of hybrid approaches, which bring to bear all of these -- these spectrum -- or where they are best used. And I -- I would let Joe comment on that some more, but I do think it's important that -- and it's been nice to hear and refreshing to hear at MWC LA a lot of folks explaining that saying, you know, it's all the pieces of the spectrum that matter.
We want to make sure we have approaches that allow us to do low, mid and high, and bring all that to bear. Joe, did you want to comment on that?
DR. JOE EVANS: Yes, I just would echo that and say that, you know, low-band, spectrum, we're obviously interested in for the great propagation characteristics use in -- in more dispersed, rural types of environments. DOD obviously operates in all these environments. Mid-band provides great opportunity as well, a good mix the bandwidth and propagation characteristics.
And then the high bands, as Dr. Porter said, high bandwidth, low latency type of applications. Propagation characteristics that we actually like in some ways, because it doesn't propagate as far, and there are many applications where -- where that's advantageous to us or where we don’t want to be observed.
DR. PORTER: And probably worth emphasizing -- because I don't think I said this, and if you haven't been tracking, it's really important to make clear that the use cases we're looking at have obvious military and commercial relevance. Right? So a smart warehouse I think is a really obviously commercial analogue, as well as DOD. But to Joe's point -- and we've heard this, again, from others here at MWC LA [Mobile World Congress Los Angeles]. The millimeter wave has the added benefit of in fact not propagating very far, because if you want to set up your own virtual network, you don't necessarily want your neighbors down the road having access to your network.
So there are obvious analogues, even in terms of how you think about the bands.
STAFF: We'll go one more question here before we go to the phone.
Q: (Catlin Martinez ?) from the Mexican newspaper (inaudible).
Do you have any strategy prevent Mexican government, because we share a border and spectrum across this border, and we could have interferences, because we use different frequencies for 5G. (Inaudible).
DR. PORTER: Joe, did you want to comment?
DR. EVANS: Sure. You know, we work closely with our partners and who are on the stage, in fact, from the FCC [Federal Communications Commission] and NTIA [National Telecommunications and Information Administration] to coordinate those types of spectrum-related issues across -- across the borders. Really those are the regulatory agencies that help us work through those -- those issues and we'll continue to work closely with them as they -- they said today.
DR. PORTER: Right. Right.
STAFF: Yes, one more question here. So please?
Q: Sir, one -- my name's Toby Youell. I'm a policy tracker at a newsletter about radio spectrum.
I was looking for some more information -- you mentioned about mid-band radars and having trials about sharing of those. If you could give more information on which frequencies we're talking about, and is the idea that you keep using radars, and everybody else has commercial applications, or are you wanting to find a way to do your own added services and at the same time as doing your radars?
DR. PORTER: Joe, go ahead and clarify that --
DR. EVANS: Sure --
DR. PORTER: -- because I want to make sure people know what we were saying on that.
DR. EVANS: Sure. So what we're -- we're really looking at is -- is very analogous to what's been already done with the CBRS [Citizens Broadband Radio Service] band, with the 3-5 range. And so in addition to that, there are, you know, a number of -- of military systems close by. And again, that's very valuable mid-band spectrum. What we'd like to be able to do is enable use of those chunks of spectrum by 5G systems as well as the existing radar systems, and very much analogous to the -- to the CBRS band, where you have the high-powered radars that, you know, are associated with the Aegis systems and so forth, be mostly maritime-based systems. We'd like to, kind of, broaden the aperture there and be able to work with some of these other radar systems that are in that -- that mid-band range.
DR. PORTER: And this is really part of a bigger strategic push. And this is why it was really great to have Chairman Pai and Administrator Rinaldo on the stage with me so we could message this as one government voice. We, as the -- as the United States -- you guys all know this -- we have a real challenge with spectrum, (inaudible) especially in mid band. We have to acknowledge that together; we need to work that out.
Industry needs access to spectrum. DOD needs access to spectrum. We both acknowledge each other's challenges in this domain. So we are essentially to call for action or a call to action to say, you know, let's get serious about figuring out how to do this together.
We have reason to believe, based on things like CBRS, which I think guys you are -- you're probably familiar with it with your background -- which is of course the Citizens Broadband Radio Service --
DR. EVANS: Service.
DR. PORTER: Thank you. It's why I always say CBRS -- that has I think given us reason to believe that this is a impossible way forward, a collaborative industry, DOD, FCC, NTIA all working together to say how do we figure out how to share spectrum. But we've got to be able to do more of that. And that's what -- what Joe is alluding to, is DOD is saying, all right, you know what, we're going to set up test bands at -- test sites, excuse me, at scale to really figure this out, leveraging what we've already learned in CBRS, leveraging what we're learning in DARPA's program that I mentioned, leveraging some of the other ideas out there that industry's been talking about. It's time to actually really push hard and figure out how to do this.
STAFF: You have a follow up? OK, sure, yes.
Q: So, I mean, in terms of which particular mid-band frequencies we're talking about. So Commissioner O'Rielly a couple of weeks ago was talking about DOD blocking consideration of 3.1 gigahertz (inaudible) 23. So are we talking about 3.1 gigahertz, or is this the 3450 to 3550, or is it the same frequencies exactly as the CBRS? If you can talk about that.
DR. PORTER: So remember, this is about experimentation. So it's not about what are we going to be right now releasing or anything like that. This is about we have to figure out in the mid-band spectrum how to do this. Right? This is actually a technological challenge. So I don't think it's so much about what specific number -- you know, 3.1 versus 3.4 -- but rather how do we figure out in that band -- that mid-band, how do we do the spectrum sharing. Right? How do we figure out the realities of when someone's not using it, it's a wasted resource so we really want to be able to leverage it but we can't obviously have a situation where when the DOD really needs it to protect the homeland and we don't have access, that's not a good thing, right. That's the challenge that we've got to figure out.
Q: I'm sorry. I'm from Brazil, so I don't have all these problems that you have, but I have a question. Are we sharing your frequency? And you want the commercial to share their frequency also, or do you just want to share the commercial frequency?
DR. PORTER: No, the main challenge we have right now the DOD has a lot of mid-band spectrum, and that's what this gentleman here is referencing, because of course in the United States you're -- this is always being talked about, and we can't -- the U.S. has sort of reached a point where we can't do the zero-sum game anymore where it's just not enough to do it that way. We have to approach spectrum allocation in a new way.
DARPA has this great visual downstairs where they show the NTIA spectrum and it looks all used up and then they show at any given time what's actually being used, and there's huge amounts that aren't being used so that's a clue that we're not using our spectrum very efficiently. Right? We're doing it kind of in a brute force. Everyone gets their slice for all time and then when they're not using it, it's not being used, and that's not efficient.
That's the concept behind spectrum sharing to figure out how do we make sure that we can use it maximally and efficiently together. But the challenge of that is when you're the DOD, you say well when I need it to defend the country, I’ve got to have it. And industry understands that, they do. They're just saying, yes, but we also want to be able to grow our businesses, and so this is a hard problem. So we're saying, hey let's work this together. I mean that's really what it is. Joe, anything...?
DR. EVANS: Yes, I completely agree with that.
DR. PORTER: And you would agree right? That it's less about the particular frequency in mid-band for the experimentation.
DR. EVANS: Oh absolutely. Absolutely.
DR. PORTER: We really have to figure it out in the mid-band. From three to -- actually from one to let's say five.
STAFF: We've had some questions from people here so let's go to the telephone line. Anyone out there on the phone have a question, please go ahead. State your name first if you would.
Q: This is Patrick Tucker from Defense One. Can you hear me OK?
STAFF: Yes, Patrick, go ahead.
Q: All right, thanks.
I wondered if you could describe whether or not you've had any conversations with like Verizon or Samsung or any of the big providers that would be able to weigh in on the possibility that you're laying out in the RFP?
DR. PORTER: Yes, so I can comment on that. We did a lot of homework before we got to this point, and I thought it was very important for us to actually listen to industry, because, quite frankly, they are the leaders in this domain technologically, and we wanted to make sure that we understood what the challenges were and how we could collaborate. This is one of those areas where the commercial industry is really leading the charge, and the DOD wants to be able to work with industry to influence how we think about it as I said today in the -- in the opening -- I'm sorry in my presentation, we need to think about how we influence how standards -- sorry -- security standards and things like that.
So, we spent a lot of time, honestly, thinking, talking to every company you can probably think of. I shouldn't say that, because we couldn't possibly talk to everyone, but we certainly got a huge sampling up and down the stack, right from your microelectronics manufacturers to your software vendors to, of course, your RAN [Radio Access Network] providers, of course the AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, all of the folks that you can imagine, Cisco. If I sit here and name them then I'm going to forget one, and then I'll get in trouble for not naming the one. So -- but I think you get the gist. It was really important for us to in fact be informed by their perspectives and one thing we -- one common thing we did hear from them was they had an interest in collaborative experimentation.
And you -- if you've been listening to some of the talks at MWC LA, you've heard people talking about that. The need to do at-scale experimentation. In fact, many of our industries are starting to do that themselves.
So they recognize. But there's a lot we have to figure out honestly. So they were very interested in that. So that did inform how we thought about our collaboration. And Joe, go ahead because you spend a lot of time with industry.
DR. EVANS: Yes. And one of the other things that we did was put out essentially an RFI [Request for Information], a request for ideas or request for information through the National Spectrum Consortium. In response to that, we received over 260 responses playing out ideas of -- of how we can work in this -- with this 5G technology and, you know, towards the DOD mission.
So it's -- you know it's a pretty enthusiastic response across the board of different types of companies from big industry to startups to, you know, kind of big equipment providers, the entire -- entire ecosystem of -- of -- of 5G.
And now we've taken those -- those ideas and that's helping to inform our draft RFP that will be out November.
DR. PORTER: Thanks for mentioning that because that is an important part, yeah.
Q: Right. A quick follow up if I -- if I could before you go to the next question. How big is the gap between what those people, those providers, are able to provide now commercially and what you're specifically seeking for DOD?
DR. PORTER: So I think a big challenge, which I did allude to and I kind of fumbled over my words a little bit is we want to make sure that we understand the vulnerability aspects of 5G. And again that's been another topic here at MWC LA.
The -- the fact that we're going to go to ubiquitous connectivity where everything is connected to everything else, is something that nobody really understands fully yet what that implies in terms of the vulnerabilities because that becomes a highly-complex system, as you know.
So, the DOD really wants to work with industry to make sure early on we're understanding how things are evolving, and we're able to influence how we think about security together. And so I -- I call it a deliberate strategy that we need to develop collaboratively in this domain.
It's very, very important. And -- and you hear us talk about that a lot of course. So the security elements of this are something that -- I'm not sure if we -- did we hang up on people?
STAFF: I think we may have.
DR. PORTER: OK.
STAFF: Yes, sorry about that. Let's get this back online. (inaudible).
DR. PORTER: Did you close the recorder (inaudible).
STAFF: Let me hit ...
STAFF: It's not stopping.
Q: Several others were (inaudible). It might be back.
STAFF: So, we will go back to you and allow you to do your follow-up question. So please proceed.
Q: Yes, you were -- you were beginning to say like the challenges between what commercial industry is able to provide right now and bringing that up to speed with what you guys want (inaudible)?
DR. PORTER: Right. And, of course I -- I'm not sure how much you guys heard so I'll just start of the beginning. A big part of what we want to make sure we do is think together with industry of how we address the vulnerabilities that are going to emerge in 5G.
So, 5G is really ultimately about ubiquitous connectivity, right? It's not just cell phones and cat videos. It's really everything getting connected to everything else. We don't -- none of us really understand exactly how this is going to evolve and we have to be very humble and realize there's a lot we don't know as things are going to emerge.
But one thing we can confidently say is there's going to be a lot of complexity. And with complexity comes much greater attack surfaces, much more vulnerabilities. We have to understand those and as we work through use cases that are relevant to us and relevant to the commercial sector, what we hope we can do is together understand how we mitigate those vulnerabilities and get out ahead of that.
So that's a very important element of why the DOD needs to be engaged with industry on this emerging technology. Joe, did you want to add to that.
DR. EVANS: Sure. I -- I think one of the interesting statistics that was one -- in one of the key notes yesterday was that capital expenditure estimate of -- I think it's like $380 billion by the industry through 2025. And what we are really hoping to do is leverage that investment in order to, you know, support DOD mission.
So there's things like very exciting antenna technologies, network technologies that we believe that this relatively little change in -- in the technology, it may be applied directly to DOD mission, so (inaudible) the antenna technology informing capabilities are directly applicable to what we -- we could use in a -- in a tactical environment.
Similarly in the core of the network, NFV, network functional virtualization, very useful for -- for bringing new capabilities into networks.
STAFF: Hey, everybody on the phone if you could -- yes, if you could mute your phones please until you're ready to ask a question that'd be great.
STAFF: OK. Someone else there other than Patrick, you had tried to ask a question I think both at the same time. So, please go ahead.
Q: Yes, it's Nick Wakeman with Washington Technology.
STAFF: Go ahead, Nick.
Q: Yes. Hi. Do you envision these being multiple award contracts or single award? What's the contract structure going to be like?
DR. PORTER: Yes, multiple awards. We're hoping we see teams coming together, because as you know, 5G requires a lot of different capabilities. And, I also said, and again, hopefully you'll be able to see my presentation online soon because they do put these out. So you'll be able to check that reference in case I forgot to tell you guys something.
I did make the point that we're going to be rolling this out in tranches because we don't -- you know we kind of want to learn as we go. So our first RFP will have four test sites and three use cases, which I talked about a little bit here.
But we will continue to do new use cases and new test sites as we go forward. Again, pending funds availability of course.
STAFF: Yes?
Q: This is Sydney Freedberg with Breaking Defense. Is that going to be -- how do you -- is every test site going to hold three or one test -- one use case will have two sites and two will have one site. How is it three test -- use cases and four test sites matching up?
DR. PORTER: It -- it -- it will obviously be a combination of what you just said, right. So there'll be a couple sites where we do this -- let me see if I can say this right -- say this -- we do the same use case on two different sites and there's probably a reverse of that that's also true that, yes.
So yes, it's not going to -- because obviously we have four sites so we'll be able to do more than one experiment on -- on -- to cover. And you want to do that, right? You want to test things in different environments and so forth.
STAFF: Sydney, do you have a follow up? I know that because I know you.
Q: Do -- do you know what the sites are going to be yet, or is that part of the RFP (inaudible)?
DR. PORTER: That will be -- that will be announced in the draft RFP.
STAFF: We have a question here in the room, Diana?
Q: So, it's kind of a follow up to an earlier one, and another follow up because he just asked. Can you say whether all the sites will be domestic, or will they be kind of scattered globally?
Also, I just wanted to be crystal clear, because CBRS is sharing between military and the private sector. Is this going to be the same, or is it going to be sharing between different military uses only?
DR. PORTER: It would be looking at how we do sharing between the private sector and military.
Q: So there's potential that maybe this could lead to opening up these bands...
DR. PORTER: That's -- yes, so we just have to face the reality, we've got to figure out how to do this.
Q: And then on the sites, domestic or global?
DR. PORTER: Oh, I'm sorry. Certainly, the first tranche will be domestic and, you know, as we go forward we'll -- we'll consider other options, too.
Q: Thank you.
STAFF: Diana, did you have another follow up? Or you're good?
OK, Bruno?
Q: Yeah, I'm Bruno from Teletime Brazil.
I would like to know if you can be more specific about this request as the mid -- the -- the low ones and the high ones? And also if you want to expand this -- this test with other countries like Brazil?
DR. PORTER: I would have guessed you would say like Brazil.
So let's see, Joe, well -- you answer the first part and I can jump in.
DR. EVANS: So really it's a -- it's a range of -- of frequencies. I mean, low bands, there's, you know, several U.S. carriers that already have low-band frequencies, commercial -- so, you know, you should (inaudible).
DR. EVANS: You know, mid -- mid band -- well mid-band is such a range that -- but there are several bands that have been discussed by the regulatory agencies. I think Chairman Pai has mentioned -- mentioned several of these bands, and we're really working with those -- those folks at the FCC and NTIA to work through those those issues of which of those particular bands, but he actually mentioned a couple of them.
And then high band -- I can't keep mentioning -- (Laughter.) -- even in his talk today, so both of the bands (inaudible) very interested in those -- at least which one band (inaudible) standard, we're very interested in because it's (inaudible) for sharing (inaudible).
Q: And then what about the -- the partnerships?
DR. PORTER: Right. So, obviously we look to our -- our allies and partners to work with us collaboratively. So in the near term, it would be more from a company perspective, right? So member -- members of the National Spectrum Consortium are not all U.S. companies, there are some companies from partner, you know -- allies and partners.
As we go forward, what we hope is we learn as we go, and working with our government agencies, particularly State Department as well as FCC, we're doing a lot of outreach globally to say how can we work collaboratively with our allies and partners to solve these problems?
So we're starting with the crawl, walk run, so stay tuned is I guess what I would say. As we learn more and we become smarter, we hope we can continue to expand our efforts.
STAFF: So let's go back to the telephone. There's another question on the phone.
Q: Hi, this is Don Clark, a writer here at the New York Times. Can you hear me?
STAFF: Yes, go ahead, Don.
Q: So one of the things about 5G, from the more infrastructure and how you build it standpoint, is that most of the chips come from TSMC [Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Limited] in Taiwan, and I'm kind of wondering if you're worried much about the reliance on foreign suppliers for those kinds of chips and FPGA [Field Programmable Gate Arrays], other things that the DOD needs?
DR. PORTER: So we -- you know, generally speaking, supply chain is also a -- a macro issue of strategy that we have to work collaboratively with industry to think about because obviously industry is also going to be worried about these issues.
So, we actually want to -- again, this goes back to why are working with industry, why is this so important for DOD to be so collaborative at this point? Because we want to think through these strategies holistically.
And it isn't just about one component, right? It's -- it's all the way up and down the stack, as they say. Software, of course, is a huge source of challenges and microelectronics, as you're highlighting, is another component.
So, we have to have a holistic approach and – and, in my talk today, I referenced something called a zero trust philosophy. So this is something that in USD(R&E) [Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering], we are advocating across all of our domains of thought. And it's not something we invented, you can Google zero trust and you will find really good essays on what it means, but it really moves us beyond us thinking that we can create perimeters and create trust zones where, if we're inside a perimeter, everything is good, and then what happens, of course, is there's no such thing as perfect and people make mistakes inside of the trust zones, and then you have problems.
So a zero trust philosophy says look, we're really going to design architectures where we don't assume trust but we'd rather use data and essentially smart architectures to improve the security of our systems. But, in the time that I have -- you know, I don't have half an hour to -- to -- to go through all of that, but I do encourage you to Google zero trust, and I emphasize it here because you will see that philosophy of how we address microelectronics, how we address software, how we address networks, how we're addressing the entire supply chain and how we think about it.
STAFF: I think we've got time for one more question real quick. We've got about a minute or two left.
Q: If I could -- if I could follow up just -- Dr. Porter, I just wondered are you trying to get more U.S. production of such chips?
DR. PORTER: Are we trying to get more U.S. production of microelectronics chips, is that what you're asking?
Q: Yes.
DR. PORTER: So, we -- we -- right now, we haven't really talked about that in the context of the 5G strategy. Certainly we have companies here in the U.S. that build, you know -- Intel is one example that comes to mind. So -- but we don't have a specific call out in this -- in this RFP for that.
STAFF: OK, I think that's about all the time we've got for this session. If you've got any other questions that we haven't answered, if you would e-mail them to me, we'll do our best to get them back to you in a -- as quickly as possible.
And that we all thank you very much for joining us. It's an exciting topic and I'm sure we'll be talking about it with you in the future. Thank you now.
DR. EVANS: Thank you.
STAFF: Bye-bye.