HERO SUMMIT

Navy Adm. William H. McRaven, right, commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, talks about the raid that led to the death of Osama bin Laden during an interview with Charlier Rose, a CBS executive editor and anchor, at the Hero Summit in Washington, D.C., Nov. 14, 2012. The summit attempts to define the heroic ideal, in part by learning from those who have emerged as heroes.