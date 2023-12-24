An official website of the United States Government 
U.S. Army Gen. Lloyd J. Austin, Army vice chief of staff, secures a pin to a soldier's uniform during a Thanksgiving Day visit to troops in Kabul, Afghanistan, Nov. 22, 2012. Austin and Joseph W. Westphal, undersecretary of the Army, visited deployed troops to offer their thanks and to gain first-hand knowledge of the conditions and status of the gradual withdrawal of troops and equipment.

THANKING THE TROOPS

