'PRESIDENT'S OWN'

Members of the U.S. Marine Corps Band, known as "The President's Own," practice military movement and turning drills during a rehearsal at the Marine Barracks in Washington, D.C., Jan. 18, 2013. The band was activated on July 11, 1798, by act of Congress, and will participate in the 57th presidential Inauguration, scheduled for Jan. 21.