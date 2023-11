CARBINE DEMO

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Garrett Williams, right, demonstrates to Indian Army paratroopers how to use an M4 carbine before sighting in the weapon at a range during Yudh Abhyas 2013 on Fort Bragg, N.C., May 4, 2013. Williams, a platoon sergeant, is assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division’s 1st Brigade Combat Team.