U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christian Mejia and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Duron Arnold perform a security check around a disabled C-130 Hercules aircraft on Forward Operating Base Shank in Afghanistan's Logar province, June 6, 2013. Mejia and Duron, assigned to the 376th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Fly Away Security Team, are forward deployed from Manas Air Base, Kyrgyzstan.

HERCULES OVERHEAD

