UNDER A COVER

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Amanda Coak installs a rotary sheave cover for catapult 2 aboard aircraft carrier USS Nimitz while underway in the Arabian Gulf, July 5, 2013. The Nimitz Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility to conduct maritime security operations, theater security cooperation efforts and support missions for Operation Enduring Freedom.