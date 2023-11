LOADING AMMO

As seen through a night-vision device, U.S. Army Spc. Isaiah Holt loads ammunition into his 240B machine gun as he prepares for night missions on Forward Operating Base Fenty in Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, July 22, 2013. Holt is assigned to the 10th Mountain Division's Company B, 3rd Battalion, 10th General Support Aviation Battalion, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade.