OPTIC DEVICE

As seen through a night-vision device, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Mark Deleon checks his personal optic device during marksmanship training on Firebase Maholic, Bagram Airfield, Parwan province, Afghanistan, Aug. 11, 2013. Deleon is assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division's Company D, 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team.