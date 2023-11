BINOCULAR LOOK

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Eric J. Blaszkowski uses binoculars to scan the surrounding area to look for potential enemy movement during a mission in the Saberi district in Afghanistan's Khowst province, Aug. 21, 2013. Blaszkowski, a fire support specialist, is assigned to the 101st Airborne Division's Company E, 2nd Battlion, 506th Infantry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team.