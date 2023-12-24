REFUELING FLIGHT

U.S. Navy sailors refuel an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin in the South China Sea, Oct. 20, 2013. The Mustin is on patrol with the George Washington Carrier Strike Group in the U.S. 7th fleet area of responsibility to support security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. The Seahawk is assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 51.