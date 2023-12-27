KEYNOTE SPEECH

Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel delivers the keynote speech at the centennial dinner of the Anti-Defamation League in New York, Oct. 31, 2013. Hagel said he directed the National Guard Bureau to work with nine states refusing to issue ID cards to same-sex spouses serving in the National Guard. He also announced Israel will buy six V-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft for its air force. Later Hagel helped present an award to former Defense Secretary Leon E. Panetta for his dedication to equal rights.