LAUNCH POSITION

An aircraft handler directs an F/A-18 Super Hornet into position to launch from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George Washington in the South China Sea, Nov. 5, 2013. The Washington and its embarked air wing, Carrier Air Wing 5, provide a combat-ready force to protect and defend the maritime interests of the U.S. and its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.