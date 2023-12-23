TACLOBAN TROOPS

U.S. and Philippine troops help a Filipino woman board a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules during Operation Damayan in Tacloban, Philippines, Nov. 19, 2013, for transport to Manila. The Philippine government is coordinating relief efforts, including search and rescue, supply drops and personnel airlifts, with military and civilian organizations. The Hercules is assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing.