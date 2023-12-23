An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. and Philippine troops help a Filipino woman board a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules during Operation Damayan in Tacloban, Philippines, Nov. 19, 2013, for transport to Manila. The Philippine government is coordinating relief efforts, including search and rescue, supply drops and personnel airlifts, with military and civilian organizations. The Hercules is assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing.

TACLOBAN TROOPS

U.S. and Philippine troops help a Filipino woman board a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules during Operation Damayan in Tacloban, Philippines, Nov. 19, 2013, for transport to Manila. The Philippine government is coordinating relief efforts, including search and rescue, supply drops and personnel airlifts, with military and civilian organizations. The Hercules is assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing.

Photo Gallery