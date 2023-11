OPERATION CONFERENCE

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Paul Kennedy, right, commanding general of the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade; U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Mark Montgomery, commander of Battle Force U.S. 7th Fleet; and Philippine navy Capt. Roy Vincent Trinidad, officer in charge of Tacloban airfield, discuss support for Operation Damayan in Tacloban, Philippines, Nov. 20, 2013.