An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Paratroopers leap from the tailgate of a C-130 Hercules aircraft over the Malemute Drop Zone on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 12, 2013. The paratroopers, assigned to the 25th Infantry Division's 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Airborne, Alaska, exited the aircraft with a full arctic combat load, demonstrating their ability to rapidly deploy troops into arctic environments in response to a variety of contingencies. The aircraft crew is assigned to the Alaska Air National Guard.

ALASKAN DROP

Paratroopers leap from the tailgate of a C-130 Hercules aircraft over the Malemute Drop Zone on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 12, 2013. The paratroopers, assigned to the 25th Infantry Division's 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Airborne, Alaska, exited the aircraft with a full arctic combat load, demonstrating their ability to rapidly deploy troops into arctic environments in response to a variety of contingencies. The aircraft crew is assigned to the Alaska Air National Guard.

Photo Gallery