ALASKAN DROP

Paratroopers leap from the tailgate of a C-130 Hercules aircraft over the Malemute Drop Zone on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 12, 2013. The paratroopers, assigned to the 25th Infantry Division's 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Airborne, Alaska, exited the aircraft with a full arctic combat load, demonstrating their ability to rapidly deploy troops into arctic environments in response to a variety of contingencies. The aircraft crew is assigned to the Alaska Air National Guard.