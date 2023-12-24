ASSAULT STARE A Marine Corps assault amphibious vehicle moves along a route cleared by Marine engineers while conducting complex obstacle-breaching exercises during Steel Knight 2014 on Camp Pendleton, Calif., Dec. 10, 2013. The Marine crew is assigned to Alpha Company, 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion.The live-fire exercise integrates ground troops as a maneuver force across a range of military operations. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.06 MB) Photo By: VIRIN: 012149-F-SCG23-577.jpg Photo Gallery