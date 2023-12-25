An official website of the United States Government 
U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Samuel Judd, left, and Petty Officer 2nd Class Carlos Ibarra search from the windows of a P-8A Poseidon over the Indian Ocean, April 8, 2014, as crews try to locate Malaysia Airlines flight 370. Judd and Ibarra are assigned to Patrol Squadron 16, deployed in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility supporting security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.

AIRLINER SEARCH

