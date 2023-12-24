CYCLE KISSES

Air Force wounded warrior August O’Neill interacts with his service dog, Kai, during the cycling portion of the Air Force Warrior Games Trials on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 9, 2014. O’Neill competed in the 6-mile men’s hand cycle heat with four others. Competitive ill, injured and wounded airmen and soldiers raced in seven heats stretching six to 18 miles on varying bike frames.