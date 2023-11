OSPREY ASSIST

U.S. Marine Corps Corporal Navarrete Angle and U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Justin Ranum take off from the USS Bonhomme Richard in an MV-22 Osprey, April 20, 2014, to assist South Korea's search operations for the Sewol. Angle and Ranum are crew chiefs assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit.