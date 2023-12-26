An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Brooks Graham, left, directs a landing craft air cushion into the well deck of the USS Peleliu following a training exercise in the Pacific Ocean, June 25, 2014. Graham is a boatswain's mate. The Peleliu is en route to Hawaii to participate in Rim of the Pacific 2014. Twenty-two nations, more than 40 ships and submarines, more than 200 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in the exercise

WELL DECK APPROACH

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Brooks Graham, left, directs a landing craft air cushion into the well deck of the USS Peleliu following a training exercise in the Pacific Ocean, June 25, 2014. Graham is a boatswain's mate. The Peleliu is en route to Hawaii to participate in Rim of the Pacific 2014. Twenty-two nations, more than 40 ships and submarines, more than 200 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in the exercise

Photo Gallery