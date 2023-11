REPLENISHMENT SIGNALS

U.S. Navy Seaman Josh Buell signals to Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Walter S. Diehl during a replenishment at sea on the guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh in Yokosuka, Japan, July 6, 2014. The Shiloh is on patrol with the George Washington Carrier Strike Group supporting of security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.