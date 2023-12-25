SEAHAWK TAKE OFF

A Navy MH-60S Seahawk helicopter assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush takes off after a joint fire exercise with Army AH-64 Apaches and Air Force joint terminal attack controllers near Camp Buehring, Kuwait, July 8, 2014. The Army Apaches are assigned to 3rd Battalion, 159th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 42nd Combat Aviation Brigade, and the Air Force controllers are assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Air Operations Squadron.