WALL WORKERS

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Eduardo Ellorin, left, and U.S. Navy Seaman Cory Migneault spread mortar while building a wall during a Pacific Partnership 2014 engineering project at San Fernando School in Tacloban, Philippines, July 6, 2014. Ellorin is an equipment operator, and Migneault is a steelworker constructionman. Pacific Partnership is an annual deployment designed to strengthen maritime and humanitarian partnerships during disaster relief operations.