OVER AFGHANISTAN

An A-10 Thunderbolt II receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker over eastern Afghanistan, July 10, 2014. The A-10 is assigned to the 303rd Expeditionary Fighter Squadron on Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, and the KC-135 is assigned to the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron on Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Its maneuverability at slow speeds and low altitude has made the Thunderbolt II an aircraft choice for close air support throughout Operation Enduring Freedom.