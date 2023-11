BELIZE DIVE

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Brent Draper, foreground, and other divers assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 2, dive with Belize coast guard members at Belize's Blue Hole in the Caribbean Sea, July 13, 2014. The divers are participating in Southern Partnership Station 2014, which focuses on subject matter expert exchanges with partner nation forces.