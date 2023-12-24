An official website of the United States Government 
U.S. Army Pvt. Tyler Garlitz, left, and U.S. Army Sgt. Juan Mendoza hoist one of the last concrete barriers onto a trailer during base closure operations on Forward Operating Base Walton in Afghanistan's Kandahar province, July 16, 2014. Garlitz and Mendoza are heavy equipment operators assigned to the 687th Engineer Company, 46th Engineer Battalion, 1st Maneuver Enhancement Brigade.

LAST BARRIER

