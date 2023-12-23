WELL DECK WELCOME

U.S. sailors and divers from New Zealand, the Netherlands, Canada, Japan, Australia and Chile recover their boats into the well deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Anchorage after conducting night dives off the coast of San Diego during Rim of the Pacific 2014, an exercise in the Pacific Ocean, July 18, 2014. The U.S. sailors are assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 1.