LEADER OF ANGELS

Navy Cmdr. Tom Frosch leads a roll maneuver by the Blue Angels, the U.S. Navy's flight demonstration squadron, during the Defenders of Freedom Open House and Air Show on Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., July 18, 2014. The Blue Angels are scheduled to perform 68 demonstrations at 34 locations across the United States in 2014. Frosch is the squadron's flight leader and commanding officer.