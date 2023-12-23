OFF-KILTER FILTER U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jordan Thomas installs an oil filter on a mine-resistant, ambush-protected vehicle on Camp Leatherneck, Afghanistan, July 22, 2014. Thomas and four other lance corporals are the five mechanics responsible for maintaining battalion vehicles to ensure mission success during combat operations. Thomas is a motor transportation mechanic assigned to 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.07 MB) Photo By: VIRIN: 899946-Z-YTT25-919.jpg Photo Gallery