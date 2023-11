LINE JUMP

As seen through a night-vision device, U.S. and Canadian paratroopers prepare for a static line jump out of a U.S. Air Force C-130H Hercules during exercise Steadfast Javelin II on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 5, 2014. Steadfast Javelin II is a NATO exercise involving more than 2,000 troops from nine nations, and takes place across Estonia, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.