HIGHEST AWARD

Time magazine journalist Michael Weisskopf, left, receives the Army's highest civilian award from Army Chief of Staff Gen. George Casey at the 2008 Army Birthday Ball in Washington D.C., June 14, 2008. In December 2003, Weisskopf was embedded with the Army's 1st Armored Division in Iraq when he lost his hand trying to dispose of an enemy grenade that landed in the Humvee in which he was riding.