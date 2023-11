HORNET BURNERS

An F/A-18C Hornet assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 195 launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Kitty Hawk, Pacific Ocean, June 15, 2008. The USS Kitty Hawk is returning to the United States for decommissioning after 47 years of service, 10 of which have been in Japan. It will be replaced this summer by the aircraft carrier USS George Washington.