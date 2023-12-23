RED HORSE READINESS

Members of the 823rd Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineer, known as Red Horse, prepare for takeoff on a C-17 Globemaster from Hurlburt Field, Fla., May 27, 2015. The unit deployed to support New Horizons 2015, an exercise in Honduras to improve the readiness of U.S. and partner nation civil engineers and medical professionals, and to support personnel through humanitarian assistance activities.