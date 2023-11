RAINY WELCOME

U.S. Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, center right, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and his wife, Deanie, right, greet Canadian Air Force Gen. Thomas J. Lawson, chief of the defense staff of Canada's armed forces, and his wife, Kelly, before the start of U.S.-Canada Defense Chiefs Strategy Dialogue at the National Defense University in Washington, D.C., 4 June, 2015.