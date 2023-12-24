BERLIN ARRIVAL

U.S. Defense Attaché to Germany Col. Greg Broecker greets U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter as he arrives in Berlin, June 21, 2015, while German Army Lt. Col. Frank Gaebel, center, a representative from the German Defense Ministry looks on. Carter plans to meet with European defense ministers and participate in his first NATO ministerial as defense secretary during the trip to Germany, Estonia and Belgium.