U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Mathew J. Daniels stands guard.

U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Mathew J. Daniels from 1st Platoon, Alpha Company, 2nd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, Task Force Mechanized stands guard as fellow Marines conduct a meeting in the Salad Ad Din province of Iraq on May 20, 2008. Marines with the battalion are conducting missions to hunt down and rid the northern part of Iraq of insurgents.