U.S. Navy Petty Officers Horn and Andrews start a pump to remove water from a flooded basement

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Franklin Horn, left, and Petty Officer 2nd Class Gayland Andrews, right, start a pump to remove water from a flooded basement during relief efforts in Queens, N.Y., on Nov. 6, 2012. Members of the armed forces are working in the communities to support Hurricane Sandy disaster relief efforts in New York and New Jersey. Horn is assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 2 and Andrews is assigned to Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit 202.